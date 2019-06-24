Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump supporters are furious that knitting website Ravelry took a stand on white supremacy

Published

1 min ago

on

When you think of the knitting community, you might envision an elderly woman, sitting on a rocking chair in front of a fire with a pair of large knitting needles. In truth, the knitting and crocheting demographic has changed drastically in the twenty-first century, becoming younger, hipper, and increasingly tied to DIY culture.

Ravelry is a website where both millennials and knitting grannies (among other demographics) meet to talk about knitting, crocheting, weaving, and other craft and fabric arts. But if you plan to crochet a MAGA hat or knit a Trump sweater, think twice about posting it on Ravelry. The forum-style website, which is often described as “Facebook for knitters,” recently issued a statement that they would ban open support of Donald Trump on their site. The widely-publicized move suggests that even communities that aren’t seen as specifically political — like knitters — are becoming politicized, sometimes in toxic ways, in an epoch of extreme political polarization in the United States.

Though observing the politics of a knitting social network might seem niche, Ravelry is incredibly popular: with over 8-million users, Ravelry is by far the most popular knitting website and community, where users can sell and share works, patterns, designs, and tips for their crafting. The site self-describes as a “place for knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers and dyers to keep track of their yarn, tools, project and pattern information, and look to others for ideas and inspiration.”

Ravelry is not a blog, but a place where knitting bloggers and audiences alike can discuss and share their works and ideas. Because of the marketplace aspect of the website, Ravelry has also opened up opportunities for small businesses from many self-coined “Yarntrepreneurs” that may have never considered opening up an Etsy store or creating a blog otherwise.

The website is privately owned, opened in beta in 2007 by Boston-based husband and wife duo Jess and Casey Forbes, who founded it after they discovered there was a dearth of online communities for knitters. Even with the rising popularity of Facebook and other social media websites, Ravelry has remained the first and foremost social media network for knitting, crocheting, and other crafting. Ravelry’s Twitter description reads: “Inclusive, friendly website for [knitting emoji] people around the [world],” followed by a solidarity shout-out to #BlackLivesMatter.

Ravelry’s announcement on Sunday, June 23rd came as a surprise to many users and followers. Their Twitter, which has 121,000 followers as of the time that this article was posted, tweeted an announcement of their new policy:

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry,” The tweet reads. “We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy.”

In the post on their forum, which they linked to on Twitter, the site administrators clarify that they are not “endorsing Democrats nor banning Republicans” and that Trump supporters can still use the website, just can’t voice their support on the website. “We are definitely not banning conservative politics,” the announcement reads. “Hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions.”

Some theorized that the association between Trump and white supremacy followed was a late-response in Trump’s failure to condemn the white nationalists of the Charlottesville 2017 “Unite the Right” protest. Trump’s response to the violence of that protest, in which one counter-protester was killed, was that there were “very fine people on both sides.”

Other members of the commentariat theorized that Ravelry’s anti-Trump policy and accusations of white nationalism were caused by the recent events and treatment of immigrant children being held in detention at the Mexico border, who are reported to have been withheld soap, toothbrushes and other hygiene products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Neither theory has basis in Ravelry’s own narrative, though, as in their announcementthe site’s admins pointed towards a similar decision by roleplaying game hub forum RPGNet in October of 2018. Ravelry said that their new policy was “inspired” by RPGNet, who announced that they would ban all support of Donald Trump on their forums. Their policies and Ravelry’s new policies are almost entirely the same, but with some minor different phrasing. RPG.com explains their reasoning as so:

This is because [Trump’s] public comments, policies, and the makeup of his administration are so wholly incompatible with our values that formal political neutrality is not tenable. We can be welcoming to (for example) persons of every ethnicity who want to talk about games, or we can allow support for open white supremacy. Not both.

Accusations of racism and white supremacy aren’t new in either the roleplaying game world or the knitting world. The knitting demographic has become younger, though, as knitter Jaya Saxena writes in a Vox article titled “The knitting community is reckoning with racism,” the demographic is still largely white women of all ages (a demographic that Trump won by a slim margin in the last election).

Other knitters say that knitting has always been political. Twitter user Samuel West replies to the Tweet of Ravelry’s announcement with an image of knitters marching with a quiltwork knit banner saying “East London knitters say balls to Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user cites a team of grandmothers in Tasmania, Australia, called the “Tassie Nannas” who stage “knit-ins” at child imprisonment protests in Tasmania.

And then, of course, some pointed to the ubiquitous knit “pussy-hats” that were prominent in anti-Trump protests in 2016 and 2017. One Twitter user says: “The knitting & crochet community has played a prominent role in the anti-Trump movement in the past, with women wearing homemade pink ‘pussy’ hats to demonstrations becoming a distinctive symbol of protest against his presidency.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

George Conway warns Nikki Haley about replacing Pence on GOP’s 2020 ticket without vetting the rape allegations against Trump

Published

1 min ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway warned former Ambassador Nikki Haley against running for vice president on Donald Trump's ticket in 2020.

There has been speculation that Trump could replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket as a way to shore up poor poll numbers.

Republican strategist Amanda Carpenter downplayed the notion that a substitution would be successful.

"If you think putting Nikki Haley on a ticket with Donald Trump will solve his problems with women voters, you don’t understand the problems women voters have with Donald Trump," Carpenter explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kentucky judge rules GOP governor broke the law by concealing data about his plan to gut retirement benefits for teachers

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

On Monday, the Courier-Journal reported that a state judge in Kentucky found Gov. Matt Bevin violated the state's Open Records Act by concealing an economic analysis of his administration's 2017 plan to "reform" the Kentucky Retirement System.

Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd ordered Bevin's administration to release the records, and to pay roughly $73,000 in attorneys' fees to the person who made the public records request for the documents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kellyanne Conway ‘is not above the law’: House Oversight Chair warns Trump advisor she will ‘be held in contempt’

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway could be held in contempt of Congress after announcing she would refuse to cooperate with the congressional committee investigating her violations of the law that prevents federal resources from being used for partisan politics.

On Monday, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone sent a letter to House Oversight Chair Elijah Cummings, saying Conway would "respectfully decline" the invitation to testify before Congress on her violations of the Hatch Act.

CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju spoke with Cummings about what comes next.

"Elijah Cummings told me they will subpoena Kellyanne Conway if she doesn’t show up Wednesday for his hearing on the Hatch Act - and 'of course' she’ll be held in contempt if she doesn’t comply with subpoena," Raju explained.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link