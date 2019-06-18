Trump to hold massive partisan July 4th speech in DC — but he hasn’t bothered to tell city officials his plans
In a break from many decades of tradition, President Donald Trump will turn what has always been Washington, D.C.’s Fourth of July non-partisan celebration of America into a partisan celebration of Donald Trump.
Crowds are expected to be in the hundreds of thousands.
And the White House has not bothered to tell D.C. officials any of his plans, ABC News affiliate WJLA reports. The AP reports D.C. city officials are “in the dark.”
Law enforcement plans are made months in advance for an event like this, yet “local residents are still waiting for the White House to release details on exactly what is planned.”
Rumored also are fireworks, which, again, require massive planning.
No word from the White House.
D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton opposes the idea of a presidential speech during the Independence Day festivities, and notes one other big issue. Trump still owes the District of Columbia millions.
“More than $7 million in to us for the inauguration,” Rep. Holmes Norton notes.
