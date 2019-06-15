Trump wants Americans to watch interview where he broke federal law by soliciting foreign election help: ‘Enjoy the show!’

Despite widespread criticism, President Donald Trump on Saturday stood by his comments to George Stephanopoulos — and hyped an upcoming broadcast of the interview.

“I enjoyed my interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC News,” Trump claimed.

“So funny to watch the Fake News Media try to dissect and distort every word in as negative a way as possible. It will be aired on Sunday night at 8:00 P.M., and is called, “President Trump: 30 Hours” (which is somewhat misleading in that I personally spent only a small fraction of that time doing interviews. I do have a few other things to do, you know!),” he continued.

“Think I will do many more network interviews, as I did in 2016, in order to get the word out that no President has done what I have in the first 2 1/2 years of his Presidency, including the fact that we have one of the best economies in the history of our country. It is called earned media,” he said.

“In any event, enjoy the show!” Trump added.

