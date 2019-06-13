Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump will receive a blistering rebuke from FEC chair about his illegal solicitation of foreign election help

Published

5 mins ago

on

The chair of the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday released a letter correcting President Donald Trump’s claims about accepting foreign election assistance.

On issuing the letter, Ellen Weintraub said, “I would not have thought I needed to say this.”

“Let me make something 100 percent clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election,” Weintraub noted. “This is not a novel concept.”

“Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation,” she reminded.

“Anyone who solicits or accepts foreign assistance risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation,” Weintraub warned. “Any political campaign that receives an offer of a prohibited donation from a foreign source should report that offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump will receive a blistering rebuke from FEC chair about his illegal solicitation of foreign election help

Published

5 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

The chair of the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday released a letter correcting President Donald Trump's claims about accepting foreign election assistance.

On issuing the letter, Ellen Weintraub said, "I would not have thought I needed to say this."

"Let me make something 100 percent clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election," Weintraub noted. "This is not a novel concept."

https://twitter.com/EllenLWeintraub/status/1139309394968096768

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Sarah Sanders’ career has been a disastrous mess — Here are 7 of her biggest lies and worst moments

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

Sarah Sanders is exiting the White House by the end of June, leaving her role as the combative and deceptive press secretary.

Her legacy may best be remembered for destroying the daily White House press briefing, events that she so thoroughly rendered useless with her lies and obfuscations that it almost seemed an act of mercy when she finally stopped holding them at all.

But her tenure is marked by many other disgraceful and outrageous moments. Here are just seven:

1. Mueller caught her lying.

One of the most vivid stains on Sanders’ reputation will certainly be her appearance in the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, which lays out a clear case that she lied to the American people. It’s best to just let Mueller’s words stand for themselves:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘It is pointless to expect him to act presidential’: Brutal WaPo editorial rips Trump over his ABC interview

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 13, 2019

By

On Thursday, a scathing editorial in The Washington Post outlined what President Donald Trump should have said in an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos.

Instead of acting like the leader of the free world, Trump suggested that he had no problem taking dirt on a political opponent from a foreign operative.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]