Trump will receive a blistering rebuke from FEC chair about his illegal solicitation of foreign election help

The chair of the Federal Elections Commission on Thursday released a letter correcting President Donald Trump’s claims about accepting foreign election assistance.

On issuing the letter, Ellen Weintraub said, “I would not have thought I needed to say this.”

“Let me make something 100 percent clear to the American public and anyone running for public office: It is illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election,” Weintraub noted. “This is not a novel concept.”

“Electoral intervention from foreign governments has been considered unacceptable since the beginnings of our nation,” she reminded.

“Anyone who solicits or accepts foreign assistance risks being on the wrong end of a federal investigation,” Weintraub warned. “Any political campaign that receives an offer of a prohibited donation from a foreign source should report that offer to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”