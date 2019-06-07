Trump’s promises on manufacturing jobs are falling apart — thanks to his trade war: economist

The latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed disappointing job gains and slowing wage growth over the last month — along with dramatically slower growth for American manufacturing jobs.

As economist Joseph Brusuelas points out on Twitter, the economy has only added a net 5,000 manufacturing jobs over the last three months, while construction and goods producing jobs have similarly posted disappointing numbers.

Brusuelas argues that this slump is likely due to “the uncertainty tax linked to the trade war” that Trump has ratcheted up with both China and Mexico over the past three months.

US Employment Report: Take a look at what is happening in the manufacturing, construction and goods producing sector. A net gain of only 15K. Manufacturing added a weak 5K over the past three months. This data viz illustrates the uncertainty tax linked to the trade war. pic.twitter.com/1Y5nwIi9RV — Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) June 7, 2019

Economist Dean Baker writes that growth in wages for manufacturing jobs has also been disappointing, as they rose just 2.2 percent over the last year, whereas overall wages in May rose year-over-year by 3.1 percent.

#jobsday hourly wage in manufacturing up just 2.2 percent over last year — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) June 7, 2019

Overall, the economy added just 75,000 jobs in May, which was far lower than the consensus forecast of 175,000 jobs.