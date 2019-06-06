Quantcast
Trump’s trade war is hurting California farmers — and Dems are sharpening their knives for Devin Nunes

Published

1 hour ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), a staunch ally of President Donald Trump’s who has made headlines in recent months for filing a lawsuit against a fictional cow, could be in real trouble in the coming 2020 election.

Politico reports that Nunes’s surprisingly narrow victory in California’s 22nd district in 2018 has Democrats targeting him for defeat in 2020.

40-year-old Democrat Phil Arballo is shaping up to be one of Nunes’s major challengers, and he tells Politico that his prospective opponent’s unflinching support for the president and his trade war could be his ticket to victory in 2020.

“We haven’t heard anything from Devin on how this is hurting our farmers,” the Democrat said. “That’s going to come back to haunt us, and consumers are going to be paying for it down the road.”

Arballo also torched Nunes for keeping such a low profile in the district and he even joked that South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is set to have a town hall in the city of Fresno next week, “has done more town halls here than Devin has.”

He also accused Nunes of “using” the districts voters as part of a “political game” in which “he chooses to be in Washington” instead of back home.

