Universal says artists owed ‘transparency’ over devastating fire
The world’s largest music group Universal owes artists “transparency” over revelations that a 2008 fire devoured some 500,000 recordings in its care, its chief said in an internal memo.
Universal Music Group CEO and chairman Lucian Grainge released the note to staff Tuesday following a bombshell New York Times magazine investigation that found the blaze tore through a warehouse housing irreplaceable master recordings spanning decades.
The work of stars including Billie Holiday, Louis Armstrong, Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Sonny and Cher, Joni Mitchell, Eric Clapton, Elton John, Janet Jackson, Nirvana and Tupac was reportedly engulfed in the flames.
“Let me be clear: we owe our artists transparency,” Grainge — who took up his post three years after the fire — said in the memo published by industry tracker Music Business Worldwide.
“We owe them answers. I will ensure that the senior management of this company, starting with me, owns this,” Grainge said.
News of the loss of such a treasure trove of master recordings — one-of-a-kind source material used to create vinyls, CDs and digital copies — sent shockwaves through the industry, while accusations that UMG downplayed the incident for 11 years sparked an angry backlash.
Howard King, a prominent entertainment lawyer based in Los Angeles, is preparing lawsuits on behalf of a number of artists and could file as early as next week, his office told AFP.
Some artists or their estates negotiate ownership of masters, but even those who don’t expect labels to preserve them for future use; master recordings are the raw material for lucrative reissues and posthumous releases.
Grainge said reports on the fire had “prompted speculation, and having our artists and songwriters not knowing whether the speculation is accurate is completely unacceptable.”
“Part of ‘owning this’ is redoubling our efforts to be a leader in preserving the rich cultural legacy upon which our industry is based,” he said.
A subsidiary of French media giant Vivendi headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Universal Music Group is considered one of the “Big Three” music conglomerates alongside Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music Group.
UMG’s market share is nearly double that of its closest rival Sony, however, thanks to contemporary big hitters like Ariana Grande and Drake, and an impressive collection of back catalogs including Frank Sinatra’s and Queen’s.
Entire MSNBC panel unleashes on Judiciary chair demanding he get Mueller to testify ASAP
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace unleashed on Democrats for refusing to step up and fight back against President Donald Trump.
She was joined by former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and Frank Figliuzzi the former Assistant Director for Counterintelligence at the FBI, both of whom demanded to know what Democrats were thinking.
"It's time -- it's past time for [Robert Mueller] to talk about his report," Figliuzzi said, wondering why officials didn't call him to testify as soon as possible. "And as much of that testimony needs to be an open hearing, not behind closed doors."
That's when Wallace dropped the truth bomb that is going to infuriate Democrats.
What is the summer solstice? An astronomer explains
The summer solstice marks the official start of summer. It brings the longest day and shortest night of the year for the 88 percent of Earth’s people who live in the Northern Hemisphere. People around the world observe the change of seasons with bonfires and festivals and Fête de la Musique celebrations.The solstice is the 24-hour period during the year when the most daylight hits the Northern Hemisphere. Przemyslaw 'Blueshade' Idzkiewicz, CC BY-SA
Astronomers can calculate an exact moment for the solstice, when Earth reaches the point in its orbit where the North Pole is angled closest to the sun. That moment will be at 11:54 a.m. Eastern Time on June 21 this year. From Earth, the sun will appear farthest north relative to the stars. People living on the Tropic of Cancer, 23.5 degrees north of the Equator, will see the sun pass straight overhead at noon.