US bishop denying communion to politicians for abortion views
A US Catholic bishop announced Thursday that he is denying communion to two Democratic leaders of the Illinois state legislature because of their stance on abortion.
Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield, in the midwestern state’s capital, targeted the powerful Speaker of the House Michael Madigan and John Cullerton, who leads the state Senate.
The bishop said the two leaders are barred from “the most sacred aspect of our Catholic faith” because they advanced bills supporting abortion, a procedure the bishop called an “abominable crime” and “serious sin.”
“To support legislation that treats babies in the womb like property, allowing for their destruction for any reason at any time, is evil,” the bishop said in a statement.
The Illinois legislature this month passed a bill stripping away a number of restrictions on abortions in the state that have existed for decades — in contrast to the wave of abortion limits being approved in conservative US states.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign the new abortion bill into law.
“It’s my hope and prayer these lawmakers reconcile themselves to the Church so they can receive communion,” Paprocki said.
Communion, in which Catholics eat bread and drink wine representing the body and blood of Christ, is an essential rite of the faith.
The Springfield bishop’s decision comes amid an uproar over abortion rights in America.
States that have recently adopted restrictive abortion laws hope that the US Supreme Court, with a new conservative majority, will take up the issue and overturn its landmark 1973 decision allowing conditions to be placed on abortion only after the first trimester of pregnancy.
In Illinois’ neighboring Missouri, the only abortion clinic in the state is in danger of closing — pending the decision of a judge over whether it can keep its license to operate.
The bishop of Springfield made the same kind of decree against Democratic Senator Dick Durbin in 2018, after he prevented the passage in the US Congress of a restrictive law on abortion.
During the 2004 US presidential campaign, bishops put out a statement saying Catholic politicians who support abortion, including Democratic candidate John Kerry, may not be worthy of receiving communion.
China has tools to handle trade war: central bank chief
China's central bank chief said Friday the country has plenty of policy tools left to handle the trade war with the United States.
There is "tremendous" room to counter the deepening trade war, People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.
"We have plenty of room in interest rates, we have plenty of room in required reserve ratio rate, and also for the fiscal, monetary policy toolkit, I think the room for adjustment is tremendous," Yi said on Bloomberg TV.
Ties between China and the US have deteriorated sharply after trade negotiations stalled last month without a deal to lift bruising tariffs on goods worth $360 billion in two-way trade.
Mexico tightens border security in wake of Trump tariff threats
Mexico scrambled Thursday to slow the flow of Central American migrants to the United States as talks continued in Washington to head off President Donald Trump's threat of potentially catastrophic tariffs on Mexican goods.
Mexico City was deploying 6,000 National Guard troops to its southern border with Guatemala, blocked hundreds of migrants in a new caravan and froze the bank accounts of suspected human traffickers in hopes of appeasing Washington's demands.
‘Pro-choice’ Susan Collins has voted to confirm 32 anti-abortion Trump judges
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of just two Republican senators who claim to be pro-choice, has voted for at least 32 of President Trump’s anti-abortion judicial nominees. (The other such senator is Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.)
Collins has voted to confirm more than 90 percent of Trump’s judicial picks, including 32 nominees that NARAL Pro-Choice America and the Democratic PAC American Bridge found had indicated they oppose abortion rights.