US deploys F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar amid Iran tensions
The US has deployed F-22 stealth fighters to Qatar for the first time, its military said Friday, adding to a buildup of US forces in the Gulf amid tensions with Iran.
The Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters have been deployed “to defend American forces and interests,” the US Air Forces Central Military Command said in a statement that did not specify how many of the hi-tech planes had been sent.
A photo handout showed five of the jets flying above the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Tehran and Washington have been locked in an escalating standoff since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a multi-party 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic.
Tensions spiked last week when Iran shot down a US drone over sensitive Gulf waters following a series of tanker attacks that Washington blamed on Tehran, which has denied involvement.
Since then the arch-foes have been locked in a war of words, which escalated this week when Trump announced new sanctions against Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Iran has threatened to abandon some of its commitments under the nuclear deal unless the remaining partners — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — help it circumvent US sanctions and especially sell its oil.
In May, the US Air Force deployed several nuclear-capable B-52 Stratofortress bombers to the Gulf in response to what the Defense Department described as a possible plan by Iran to attack American forces in the region, as well as an aircraft carrier task force.
Dem official warns it’s either beat Trump in 2020 or face four more years of ‘this lunatic as a lame duck’
On Saturday, New York Democratic Party vice chairwoman Christine Quinn begged the Democratic presidential field to unify for the sake of defeating President Donald Trump, putting specific focus on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and his recent refusal to commit to dropping out before the convention if his numbers close the door on his nomination.
"Bernie, I think, will be in until the end," said Quinn. "The question is, does he gain some enlightenment to understand that sometimes the fat lady sings earlier than he wants that to happen? Now look, maybe he'll be the nominee, and it's a different question. But we cannot have him, regardless of who the nominee is, kind of hang on and drag down. It's too serious."
‘Go gays!’ Megan Rapinoe shows pride after coming up Trumps in World Cup thriller
Megan Rapinoe basked in the limelight as her brace downed France at the women's World Cup on Friday and sent the United States into a huge semi-final showdown with England two days after her public spat with Donald Trump.
The timing was perfect for the 33-year-old after she dominated the headlines in the build-up to this match, but also because her two goals that gave the Americans a 2-1 win in an intense quarter-final at the Parc des Princes came the day before the Gay Pride march in the French capital.
"Go gays! You can't win a championship without gays on your team, it's pretty much never been done before," joked Rapinoe to reporters after the win. She came out as gay shortly before helping the US win the 2012 Olympics.
EU, South America trade deal a ‘dark moment’ for farmers
European farmers and environmentalists have denounced a historic trade deal signed between the EU and South American countries as a "dark moment", warning of unfair competition and dire consequences for the climate.
The European Union and South American trade bloc Mercosur sealed the blockbuster pact on Friday evening, ending 20 years of talks over one of the world's largest regional commercial accords.
Tough negotiations between the EU and the Mercosur countries -- Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay -- had repeatedly stalled because of European farmer sensitivities over the beef market.