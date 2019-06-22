US Fed says large banks prepared to withstand economic crisis
Major banks operating in the United States would be able to withstand a severe global economic crisis with funds to spare, the Federal Reserve said Friday.
The Fed announced the results of its annual bank stress tests, showing the 18 largest financial institutions would suffer losses but still have enough of a capital buffer to continue operating.
“The results confirm that our financial system remains resilient,” Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said.
During the 2008 financial crisis, the collapse of the mortgage securities market essentially froze the financial system and the US government had to spend billions to bail out banks.
Banking reform laws required the institutions to significantly increase their capital and shore up their internal risk management to avoid another government rescue.
“The nation’s largest banks are significantly stronger than before the crisis and would be well-positioned to support the economy even after a severe shock,” Quarles said in a statement.
The Fed subjects banks to a potential global crisis in which the US economy contracts by eight percent and unemployment jumps to 10 percent.
Credit card loans showed the highest losses under the “severely adverse scenario,” followed by commercial and industrial loans, at $73 billion and $107 billion respectively, according to the report.
Those two categories amount to 44 percent of the total estimated losses of more than $410 billion.
The institutions tested represent about 70 percent of the assets held by all banks operating in the United States.
All the banks passed, including Deutsche Bank’s US subsidiary which failed last year, and others that passed only conditionally.
After Oregon Republicans scurry off to avoid voting on climate bill, Governor Kate Brown sends state police to bring them back
"It is absolutely unacceptable that the Senate Republicans would turn their backs on their constituents who they are honor-bound to represent here in this building."
The prospect of mitigating the climate crisis sent Oregon state Senate Republicans scurrying into hiding Thursday, fleeing a vote that would place strong restrictions on emissions in the state.
On Friday, Governor Kate Brown ordered the Oregon State Police to locate the 11 senators and bring them back to do their jobs.
CNN’s Tapper busts Trump for lying about Pentagon’s Iran attack casualty numbers
In a pair of tweets on late Friday night, CNN host Jake Tapper reported that a Department of Defense official claimed Donald Trump was lying when he said he was given collateral damage assessments at the last minute which caused him to call off a military assault on Iran on Thursday night.
According to Tapper: "Defense official tells me: 'Collateral damage assessments or battle damage assessments are one of the first things that happen in these planning meetings when coming up with options for the president."
For many NBA players, finding a better high school was critical to success
<p>When University of Southern California freshman Kevin Porter, Jr., became a first-round NBA draft pick on June 20, he spoke about the hardships he’d faced.</p>
<p>“I been battling through adversity all my life. Still am,” Porter <a href="http://www.espn.com/videohub/video/clip/_/id/27020928/categoryid/2459788">told ESPN</a> after he became the final first-round draft pick.</p>
<p>Porter explained how he wore No. 4 jersey at USC to honor his father, who was shot and killed when Porter was just 4 years old.</p>
<p>In many ways, Porter’s story reflects the collective experience of 10 professional athletes I interviewed to learn more about how they overcame their difficult childhoods. I was interested as a <a href="https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Robert_Book">researcher in sports psychology</a>, and because I have a decade of teaching and coaching experience in a community in Atlanta.</p>