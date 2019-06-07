US hits Iran petrochemical group PGPIC with sanctions
The United States has hit Iran’s petrochemical group PGPIC with economic sanctions due to its ties with the country’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), the Treasury Department announced on Friday.
The move aims to choke off financing to the country’s largest and most profitable petrochemical group and extends to its 39 subsidiaries and “foreign-based sales agents,” Treasury said in a statement.
Those include UK-based NPC International and Philippines-based and NPC Alliance Corporation that are controlled by PGPIC.
“This action is a warning that we will continue to target holding groups and companies in the petrochemical sector and elsewhere that provide financial lifelines to the IRGC,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the statement.
Treasury warned that international companies continuing to partner with PGPIC or subsidiaries and sales agents “will themselves be exposed to US sanctions.”
Following President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, US efforts over the past year to choke off Iran’s economy have angered allies as foreign companies get caught up in the dispute.
Several countries have halted oil imports from Iran, while Europe has tried to design a mechanism to continue trading with the country without violating US sanctions.
Treasury said it is penalizing PGPIC due to its links to the economic arm of the IRGC, known as Khatam al-Anbiya. The holding company has awarded contracts to Khatam al-Anbiya “generating hundreds of millions of dollars for an IRGC economic conglomerate that stretches across Iran?s major industries.”
Washington in April branded the IRGC a terrorist organization, the first time it has taken the step against part of a foreign government. The move meant anyone who deals with the Revolutionary Guards could face prison in the United States.
– ‘Deny funding’ –
The new sanctions prohibit the firm and its subsidiaries from accessing the US market or financial system, including through other foreign companies, and blocks all funds or property that is in the United States or held by a US firm.
The penalties could extend to “any foreign financial institution that knowingly facilitates a significant financial transaction or provides significant financial services for entities designated,” the statement said.
“By targeting this network we intend to deny funding to key elements of Iran’s petrochemical sector that provide support to the IRGC,” Mnuchin said.
The PGPIC group holds 40 percent of Iran’s total petrochemical production capacity and is responsible for 50 percent of the country’s petrochemical exports, Treasury said.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated further in recent weeks after Trump last month deployed additional troops to the region and resumed arm sales to Saudi Arabia to protect against what the United States said was the threat of an imminent attack.
Trump on Thursday said he would be willing to reopen talks as long as Iran agreed to give up nuclear weapons. But Tehran ruled out talks until the United States is ready to “return to normal.”
Commentary
Americans already love socialism — and these 5 wildly popular programs prove it
President Donald Trump knows what buttons to push when it comes firing up his far-right base, and one of them is decrying “socialism” and insisting that the Democratic Party has become fully “socialist” in its ideology. Meanwhile, the term “democratic socialism” is a badge of honor for Sen. Bernie Sanders and his ally, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City. But context is crucial. The “socialism” that Sanders and AOC champion is really a revival of New Deal/Great Society liberalism, and while both of them are left-of-center by U.S. standards, neither would be embraced by actual Marxist-Leninists or Maoists — in fact, communist websites have attacked them for not being true leftists.
‘I don’t want to go down this road!’ Fox host quickly changes subject after guest shows how Trump may be a criminal
Fox News host Melissa Francis on Friday quickly moved to change the subject after guest Jessica Tarlov laid out in detail why President Donald Trump may be a criminal.
During the opening segment of "Outnumbered," Tarlov quickly fact checked fellow panelist Julie Banderas after she falsely claimed that special counsel Robert Mueller had exonerated Trump of any criminal charges.
"Mueller came out with this letter and he said charging the president with a crime is not an option we would consider," she said. "He also said he had confidence the president clearly did not commit a crime."
2020 Election
Trump super PAC in chaos over lackluster fundraising and excessive spending on ‘stupid things’: CNN
According to a report from CNN, a super PAC closely aligned with President Donald Trump is in turmoil with GOP operatives and donors complaining that little money is coming in and what is coming in is being wasted on fancy dinners and worthless projects.
CNN reports that Donald Trump's flagship super PAC, America First Action, is under scrutiny over expenditures and it's inability to raise funds like some other conservative political action committees.
"There's the $33,000 spent last year on a single event at the Prime Rib, a swanky DC steakhouse, the $120,000 paid to two firms tied to former Milwaukee sheriff (and Trump super-fan) David Clarke, and the more than $460,000 spent over two years at Trump-owned properties," the report states.