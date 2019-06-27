US-led coalition says it killed 1,319 civilians in anti-IS war
The US-led coalition said Thursday it had unintentionally killed at least 1,319 civilians in strikes during its fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria since 2014.
The figure is far lower than the death tolls given by groups that have monitored the conflict in the two countries.”The coalition conducted 34,514 strikes between August 2014 and the end of May 2019,” it said in a statement.
During this period, it “assesses at least 1,319 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes.”
The coalition, which has repeatedly insisted it does all it can to avoid civilian deaths, said it was still assessing 159 additional reports of civilian casualties.
Airwars, an NGO that monitors civilian casualties from air strikes worldwide, estimates more than 8,000 civilians have been killed in coalition raids.
In a report released in late April, Amnesty International and Airwars found that coalition air and artillery strikes killed more than 1,600 civilians just in the four-months blitz to oust IS from the Syrian city of Raqa.
IS jihadists seized large swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” in areas they controlled.
But several offensives with coalition backing chipped away at the “caliphate” until it was declared eliminated on March 23 of this year.
Ambushes and hit-and-run attacks have continued in both Iraq and Syria.
“The coalition will continue to work with partner forces to deny Daesh any physical space and influence in the region as well as deny Daesh the resources they need to resurge,” the coalition said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.
Trump campaign’s Kayleigh McEnany: Democratic candidates are a ‘homogenous group of socialists’
Kayleigh McEnany, press secretary for President Donald Trump's reelection campaign, on Thursday accused Democrats of being a "homogenous group of socialists."
In an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany which Democratic candidate Trump expects to face in the general election.
"You know, we are often asked that," McEnany replied. "This is a homogenous group of socialists, one socialist organism with many heads."
"There might be a bit of a variety, but it's the same organism, a radical government takeover," she added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Who is Stephanie Grisham? New White House spokeswoman has an extensive history of lying
President Donald Trump has found a replacement for outgoing White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Stephanie Grisham, who has been serving as First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director since March 2017. British journalist Mehdi Hasan, who now lives in Washington, D.C., asserts in a June 26 article for The Intercept that Grisham is ideal for the position — and he doesn’t mean that in a good way. Grisham, Hasan stresses, will fit right in with the Trump Administration because she is a “demonstrable liar.”
Breaking Banner
Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer
Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."
Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.