US pushes UN to tighten Iran sanctions blacklist
The United States has asked the UN Security Council to update its sanctions blacklist on Iran after complaining of lapses in enforcing travel bans and asset freezes, according to a letter seen by AFP on Wednesday.
The push for tougher enforcement of UN sanctions came amid soaring tensions between the United States and Iran following Washington’s decision to impose new sanctions on Tehran and recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf.
The UN blacklist contains the names of 23 individuals and 61 entities linked to Iran’s nuclear activities, including the commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard Qods force, Major General Qasem Soleimani.
All 81 people and entities are subject to a global travel ban and asset freeze to be enforced by all UN member-states.
In a letter sent to the council, the United States complained that the list had not been updated in over nine years to include aliases and other information to all UN member-states.
“Full implementation of these asset freeze and travel ban measures requires continuing attention to the details of the designation list,” wrote acting Ambassador Jonathan Cohen in the letter sent Monday.
The letter cited an aviation services company known as Pars Aviation which the US said had changed names to Pouya Air and a banned company, Oriental Oil Kish, which the US said was operating or had ties to two trading companies in another country.
The United States raised Soleimani’s continued travel including to Iraq and Lebanon and offered to present “a fulsome list” of the commander’s visits abroad, in violation of the travel ban.
The United States did not, however, indicate that it would request that new names of individuals or companies be added to the sanctions blacklist.
On Monday, President Donald Trump slapped new unilateral sanctions on Iran, targeting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and eight Iranian commanders. The US said it would also slap sanctions Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
Since the Iran nuclear deal was endorsed by the Security Council in 2015, 37 individuals and entities have been removed from the UN blacklist.
Elijah Cummings shames Republicans for shrugging off Trump’s lawlessness: ‘We don’t teach our children to lie!’
House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday delivered a scathing rebuke to Republican lawmakers who are shrugging off the lawlessness of President Donald Trump and his administration.
During a hearing in which United States Special Counsel Henry Kerner reiterated his finding that Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway repeatedly broke the law by violating the Hatch Act, Cummings shamed GOP lawmakers who defended Conway's actions and suggested that breaking the law isn't a big deal.
"It concerns me that we've gotten so far from the basic principles of obedience to the law," he said.
Trump issues veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr: ‘I could tell you stories’
President Donald Trump issued what sounded like a veiled threat to Jerry Falwell Jr. during a speech to an evangelical audience.
The president spoke Wednesday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition 2019 Road to Majority Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., where he thanked Falwell -- who has been implicated a racy photo scandal involving his wife, a pool boy and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen.
"Jerry Falwell is a friend of mine, and he was with me right from the beginning, and he's so happy about it," Trump said, smiling and pausing a bit. "I could tell you stories. He said that he was so honored to be there. He understood from the beginning what was going on."
Commentary
Eric Trump offers a totally bogus reason for why he was spit on in a restaurant
Eric Trump says he was spit on by an employee at Aviary, a high-end Chicago cocktail bar, on Tuesday night. The employee was briefly taken into Secret Service custody and then released.
This article was originally published at Salon
In an interview with Breitbart News, Trump said it was “a purely disgusting act by someone who clearly has emotional problems.”