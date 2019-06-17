US Supreme Court punts – sends anti-gay Christian bakers’ case back to lower court
The U.S. Supreme Court is refusing to weigh in on a case brought by an Oregon anti-gay couple who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. The court has effectively kicked the can down the road, sending the case back to a lower court for review.
The case is Klein v. Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, involving Sweetcakes by Melissa, the bakery whose owners raked in over a half-million dollars in donations.
It is not unlikely the Court will take up this or another cases – most likely a group of cases – this fall, with the decision coming out one year from now, just months before the 2020 election.
Developing…
