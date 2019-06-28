US Supreme Court to take up ‘Dreamers’ case
The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump’s attempt to shut down a program that shields hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation.
The nation’s highest court agreed to hear arguments in the case during its October term with a decision expected next year, at the height of the 2020 presidential campaign.
President Barack Obama signed an executive order in 2012 protecting the young immigrants known as “Dreamers” from deportation but Trump, who takes a hardline stance on immigration, moved to end the program after taking office.
The Supreme Court will rule on the legality of the Trump administration’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which extends protection to the estimated 700,000 “Dreamers.”
Several lower courts have ruled previously in the politically sensitive case, allowing it to continue, and the nine-member Supreme Court, where conservatives hold a five to four majority, will have the final say.
Two of the conservative justices on the bench were appointed by Trump.
Many of the “Dreamers” were brought to the United States by their parents when they were children and have never lived anywhere else.
Trump ordered an end to the DACA program in September 2017 but temporarily extended the protections from deportation and the case has been tangled up in the courts since then.
Several Democratic presidential candidates pledged during two days of debates this week to provide protection to “Dreamers” if elected to the White House.
‘Spinelessness’: Schumer and Pelosi under fire after Democrats join GOP to give Trump $4.6 billion in border funding without protections for children
"Schumer is as much responsible for this as Pelosi... it's appalling."
"I am looking for a new pharmaceutical drug that builds spines."
That was Rep. Pramila Jayapal's (D-Wash.) reaction on Thursday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi capitulated to Republicans and so-called moderate Democrats by agreeing to pass a $4.6 billion Senate border aid package that contains virtually no protections for immigrant children detained by the Trump administration.
2020 Election
Debate throws Democratic White House race open, Trump gloats
The battle for the Democratic White House nomination was thrown wide open Friday after a star debate performance by former prosecutor Kamala Harris, while President Donald Trump licked his chops over the opposition party's sharp leftward turn.
Joe Biden, vice president under still highly popular ex-president Barack Obama, came in as the frontrunner but the 76-year-old stumbled when attacked by younger rivals in the second of two televised debates in Miami, each featuring 10 candidates.
As the only black woman in the 2020 race, Harris already stands out, but she stole the show by attacking Biden's record on race relations, leaving him literally speechless.
Top French court says life support can be ended in landmark right-to-die case
France's highest appeals court said Friday that the life support mechanisms keeping a severely brain-damaged man alive can be turned off "from now", a lawyer for his wife said, in the latest legal twist in a landmark right-to-die case.
Vincent Lambert, 42, has been in a vegetative state since a 2008 traffic accident, with the question of whether to continue keeping him alive artificially bitterly dividing his family and the nation.
"This definitely ends the matter," said Patrice Spinosi, legal counsel for Lambert's wife Rachel, who believes the most humane course of action is to let her husband die.