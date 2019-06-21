Voice-activiated Monopoly tells players: ‘You’re bankrupt!’
What fictional financial wisdom might the mustachioed, top-hat-wearing billionaire Mr Monopoly dole out to a regular board-game player?
It will soon be possible to find out, with a new voice-command version of the iconic game available in the US July 1.
It’s cash-free, all the better to thwart cheating players — or the risk of losing the classic colorful slips.
With Monopoly Voice Banking, Hasbro brings its beloved game into the era of voice assistants: an electronic version of Mr Monopoly’s top hat sits in the middle of the board, talking — and listening — to players.
And the character inside is ruthless: “You’re bankrupt!” he might yell out, if players fail to manage their money well.
Players must interact with the hat by pressing a button corresponding to their characters to ask how much is in their accounts, to buy a particular property along the board, and even to draw virtual cards.
The instructions lay out all of the voice commands players can use with the hat.
In an effort to speed up the notoriously long game, this new version allows a maximum of only four players instead of six, offers fewer properties and ditches the option of acquiring railroads or the electric company.
And with Mr Monopoly himself controlling every transaction, Monopoly Voice Banking makes it nearly impossible to cheat, since no one will be able to engage in the time-honored strategy of slipping a few fake notes up his or her sleeve
Watch out, though — players can still be ordered to “Go to jail.”
Pentagon releases — then deletes — document detailing use of nuclear weapons to restore ‘strategic stability’ for US military
The U.S. military appears to believe it can somehow prevail in a nuclear war, according to a Pentagon document that was briefly made public, and has plans for using atomic weapons in "small and limited" capacities in order to create "strategic stability" for itself in the world.
The document, Nuclear Operations (pdf), describes the current political and military environment and the challenges faced by the Pentagon in strategizing how to most effectively deploy nuclear weapons in war. It was first reported on by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), which downloaded and released the document on June 19.
Researchers say 8 hours of work a week is enough to feel fulfilled. So why won’t hustle culture die?
A new study, which found that eight hours of work is all that humans need to be happy, is riling up the commentariat. Indeed, the findings reaffirm what many liberals, leftists and universal basic income advocates believe about work: namely, that we should all be doing less of it, and that if we did, we would be just as happy and more likely happier.
Joe Biden’s ‘dear white people’ strategy: Does he think he’s smarter than Obama?
Former Vice President Joe Biden has been long known as the "gaffe" guy, who spent decades with ironclad incumbency as a senator from Delaware, never needing to learn care with his language or genuine respect for people who don't look like him. The longstanding assumption is that Biden means well when he makes sexist jokes or racially insensitive comments, but that he's just a stubborn old mule who, hasn't won a competitive race since 1972, and just hasn't learned to do better.