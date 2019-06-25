Quantcast
Connect with us

Walmart got a $2.2 billion tax cut — now it’s laying off workers

Published

1 min ago

on

Walmart announced it will lay off hundreds of workers in North Carolina despite receiving billions in tax cuts that the Republican Party and President Trump claimed would spur job growth.

The giant retailer will lay off about 570 employees and close its corporate office near the Charlotte airport, despite signing a 12-year lease just four years earlier, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

The work done at the Charlotte facility will be outsourced to a firm in Arkansas, according to the report.

Layoffs are expected to begin in September and continue into 2020.

“This was a difficult decision that affects friends and associates we care about deeply,” the company said in a statement to the Charlotte Business Journal. “We appreciate their important contributions, and we’re committed to handling every transition over the next seven months smoothly and respectfully. We are maintaining a corporate presence in Charlotte. As our company continues evolving, we’ve said we must strike the right balance between managing the needs of our business, our associates and our customers.”

The layoffs come as Walmart reaps billions in tax cuts thanks to the 2017 Republican tax cuts. Walmart saved $1.6 billion through the first three quarters of 2018, The New York Times reported in December, and experts say the tax law will save the company $2.2 billion in taxes per year, roughly a 40 percent cut from past years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump touted Walmart’s decision to give employees one-time $1,000 bonuses as proof that his tax cuts were working. “Great news, as a result of our TAX CUTS & JOBS ACT!” the president tweeted last year.

The tweet came just hours before Walmart announced that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores and laying off thousands of employees. The closures came after the company announced a $20 billion stock buyback.

Walmart is not the only major company laying off workers despite saving billions.

The technology giant Qualcomm announced last year a $10 billion stock buyback, which benefits wealthy shareholders, while laying off more than 1,500 people in California.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consistent with our commitment to return capital to our stockholders, we are pleased that our Board has approved a new stock repurchase authorization,” the company said at the time.

Kimberly-Clark, the makers of products like Kleenex and Huggies, claimed that the tax cut would be “the equivalent of a 6% increase in earnings,” only to lay off 5,500 people, or 13 percent of its workforce, immediately following the tax cuts, The Washington Post reported.

“We also anticipate ongoing annual cash flow benefits from tax reform,” company COO Maria Henry said, “that provides us flexibility to allocate significant capital to shareholders.”

CNBC reported last year that stock buybacks averaged $4.8 billion per year in 2018, double the rate from the previous year. Companies made a record $1.1 trillion in stock buybacks in 2018 and are expected to surpass that number this year, according to Axios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Axios reported that despite a huge windfall from the tax cuts, the top 1 percent of earners and big companies are “sitting on record levels of unused cash.” Instead of reinvesting the money into their businesses, the International Monetary Fund reports that companies are instead using it to buy back stock.

Companies could use that money pay their workers more, Capital Economics chief economist Neil Shearing told the outlet, but “that would be terrible for the stock market.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Melania Trump ripped for bragging about helping children while her husband runs concentration camps for kids

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Melania Trump was ripped on Monday for pushing her signature "Be Best" campaign against bullying while her husband, President Donald Trump, runs concentration camps for children along the southern border.

"Looking forward to collaborating with all of our #BeBest Ambassadors. Delighted to be working alongside so many people both inside and outside of government to better the lives of children everywhere!" Melania Trump tweeted Monday.

The response was some of the harshest since she wore an "I Don't Care" jacked to visit the border.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Border Patrol blocking Americans from donating toothbrushes and diapers for detained children

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Donald Trump on the US-Mexico Border

On Sunday, Austin Savage and five of his friends huddled into an SUV and went to an El Paso Target, loading up on diapers, wipes, soaps and toys.

About $340 later, the group headed to a Border Patrol facility holding migrant children in nearby Clint with the goal of donating their goods. Savage said he and his friends had read an article from The New York Times detailing chaos, sickness and filth in the overcrowded facility, and they wanted to help.

But when they arrived, they found that the lobby was closed. The few Border Patrol agents — Savage said there were between eight and 10 of them — moving in and out of a parking facility ignored them.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Michael Flynn’s legal team is making bizarre moves — signaling he’s still hoping for a Trump pardon

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

When disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn recently hired a new firebrand lawyer, Sidney Powell, it suggested he could be maneuvering to change his legal strategy.

And on Monday, new signs emerged that his legal team is looking to shake things up. Flynn had another status hearing on Monday before Judge Emmet Sullivan as he awaits sentencing for charges brought by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In the hearing on Monday, Powell, who had been publicly critical of the Russia investigation before joining Flynn’s team, requested a security clearance to review documents in the case. This was a surprising move, because the government said that there was no classified information in the documents it had turned over to the defense.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Online ad networks are now targeting sites that cover acts of violence against dissidents, LGBTQ people and people of color.

Learn how you can help.
close-link