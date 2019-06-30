WATCH: Black man walking with Swiss wife makes ‘random white supremacist’ wish he never used the N-word
A black man from Los Angeles reportedly had a confrontation with a “random white supremacist” in Switzerland.
Tariq Nasheed of Foundational Black America shared video of the incident on Twitter.
According to Nasheed, the black man in the video is from Los Angeles but now lives in Switzerland.
“A Black man from Los Angles who now lives in Switzerland, was walking with his Swiss wife, and a random white supremacist passed by a called him the N-word,” Nasheed wrote. “And the Black man checked him on it.”
In the video, a white man is said to have used the N-word, prompting the black man to defend himself.
“You want to walk by and talk shit?” the black man behind the camera asks the white man. “Get the fuck out of my face, get the fuck out of my face.”
“Don’t ever disrespect me, bro,” he adds after what appears to be a physical confrontation.
Watch the video below.
A Black man from Los Angles who now lives in Switzerland, was walking with his Swiss wife, and a random white supremacist passed by a called him the N-word. And the Black man checked him on it. pic.twitter.com/HS8cEiuDPr
— Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 29, 2019
