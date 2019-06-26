Where, when and how to watch NBC’s 2020 Democratic Party presidential debate
Election 2020 is kicking off for Democrats in Miami, Fla. this Wednesday and Thursday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and it’s going to be a doozy.
For starters, 20 out of 24 candidates will take the stage in a two-night debate expected to span approximately four hours in total. Candidates will be allowed 60 seconds to answer questions with an additional 30 seconds to respond to follow-up. No opening statements will be allowed, but candidates will be able to deliver closing remarks.
In addition to NBC hosting the debate, MSNBC and Telemundo will pitch in their parts. The debate airs from 9 to 11 p.m. EST. both nights. Additionally, viewers have the option of tuning in to live stream the debate on social media via NBC’s YouTube channel, Twitter account and Facebook page.
NBC’s Chuck Todd, Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie will host along with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Telemundo’s José Diaz-Balart.
The lineup for the first night of the first Democratic presidential debate includes: Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Bill de Blasio, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan, and Jay Inslee.
The lineup for the second night of the first Democratic presidential debate includes: John Hickenlooper, Kamala Harris, Michael Bennet, Eric Swalwell, Bernie Sanders, Marianne Williamson, Kirsten Gillibrand, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and Andrew Yang.
