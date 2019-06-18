White House either lied or there was ‘gross mismanagement’ for not knowing Shanahan’s past: David Gergen
On Tuesday, acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan withdrew his nomination as new details came to life about a violent series of domestic disputes within his family, including an incident in which he defended his son for assaulting his wife with a baseball bat.
Former White House official David Gergen scorned the idea that the White House and Senate Republicans were not aware of this information, noting that Shanahan was already confirmed to a high-ranking office in the Pentagon and would have already undergone a rigorous FBI background check.
“I think we all share in feeling great sympathy for the members of the family, especially that this all might become public,” said Gergen. “But the story doesn’t add up, that so far — listen, when his name was put up for deputy secretary, that launched an investigation of his background. He had to go through a background check. they obviously would have gone through divorce records and everything else.”
“So there were people who began to know — and it’s also obvious that the people who knew started sitting on it,” said Gergen. “We don’t know who they are. There are rumors about people on the Hill who knew things and sat on it. But today the president said he learned for the first time yesterday. That’s either a huge lie or represents gross mismanagement in the White House, or perhaps both.”
Watch below:
Nancy Pelosi says White House attempt to block Hope Hicks testimony is ‘obstruction of justice’
President Donald Trump's White House is committing obstruction of justice by claiming Hope Hicks has "immunity" from testifying before Congress about her time in the administration and even transition.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked about the administration's contention by CNN congressional reporter Manu Raju.
Pelosi replied that it was, "obstruction of justice."
The answer could be important as Congressional precedence says that obstruction of justice is a high crime or misdemeanor worthy of impeachment.
Ocasio-Cortez dunks on Liz Cheney again for using Nazi language to defend Trump: ‘Enjoy defending concentration camps’
Dick Cheney's daughter continued to receive ferocious backlash after she falsely claimed that Donald Trump's tent cities are not "concentration camps."
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) demanded Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) learn history -- while revealing she knew little -- during a Twitter outburst.
“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something ... we need to do something about it," Ocasio-Cortez noted.
Trump is ‘completely shutting down’ oversight: CNN’s Toobin slams the White House’s move to limit Hope Hicks testimony
On Tuesday, CNN chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin tore into President Donald Trump's White House for moving to limit what former Communications Director Hope Hicks can tell the House Judiciary Committee in her upcoming testimony.
Hope Hicks, a former communications official at the White House, will testify behind closed doors tomorrow in the House of Representatives, the Judiciary Committee," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "But the White House is now saying she has immunity — she doesn't have to answer questions regarding the time she served in the White House."
"You said she's going to give testimony," said Toobin. "I believe she will attend the hearing. I think that's the accurate way to put this."