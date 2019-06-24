Quantcast
Connect with us

White House will claim ‘absolute immunity’ in effort to block former top McGahn aide ahead from submitting testimony to House: report

Published

1 min ago

on

The Trump White House is expected to move to prevent former White House Deputy Counsel Annie Donaldson from giving written responses to questions from the House Judiciary Committee, Politico is reporting.

When she was working in the White House, Donaldson reported directly to former White House Counsel Don McGahn — which made her an important witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. In May, the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler, subpoenaed Donaldson to testify as part of its probe into whether or not President Donald Trump attempted to obstruct Mueller’s investigation.

Because Donaldson is pregnant, her attorney Sandra Moser said, it is difficult for her to travel — and the House Judiciary Committee agreed to let her submit written responses to questions rather than traveling to Washington, D.C. to testify in person.

But the Trump White House doesn’t want Donaldson to testify and is claiming that like others who formerly worked in the Trump Administration, she enjoys “absolute immunity.” Legal experts, however, have been stressing that there is no such thing as “absolute immunity” when it comes to congressional investigations of the executive branch of the U.S. government — and that the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on the matter in the 1970s when it rejected President Richard Nixon’s “absolute immunity” claims.

The White House can, however, make executive privilege assertions in response to congressional probes. And the courts can either uphold or reject those assertions.

The Trump White House has been urging Donaldson and others to defy subpoenas from House committees, claiming executive privilege. Nadler and other House Democrats have vowed to keep fighting the Trump White House in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Leaked testimony documents Kellyanne Conway’s ‘complete disregard’ for the law

Published

24 mins ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Newly leaked testimony from the chief of the White House’s Office of Special Counsel will justify calls for ousting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway by documenting her "complete disregard" for the law.

The Daily Beast reports that Henry Kerner, whom President Donald Trump appointed to lead the Office of Special Counsel, has submitted testimony to Congress in which he accuses Conway of going out of her way to knowingly flout the Hatch Act, which bars most executive branch employees from engaging in political activity.

"Her conduct hurts both federal employees, who may believe that senior officials can act with complete disregard for the Hatch Act, and the American people, who may question the nonpartisan operation of their government," Kerner's testimony states. "Ms. Conway’s conduct reflects not a misunderstanding of the law, but rather a disregard for it."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the single most disturbing revelation in the leaked Trump administration vetting documents

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

The chaos that characterized the incoming Trump administration in late 2016 and early 2017 is vividly illustrated in a bombshell report by Axios, which has obtained an abundance of leaked vetting documents from the transition to the Trump administration. And the documents offer insights on everyone from Gen. David Petraeus to former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

The document on Petraeus shows the general in a positive light. Petraeus was considered for two different positions: secretary of state and national security adviser. But there was a red flag with Petraeus: the vetting document states, “Petraeus is opposed to torture” — which speaks well of him but evidently, was considered problematic by the transition team.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has a ‘savior’ complex — and that’s why he’s causing chaos: Yale psychiatrist

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2019

By

Writing in the New York Times Monday, former national security adviser Susan Rice wondered how the U.S. came to the brink of war with Iran, after President Trump approved and then cancelled air strikes in the span of ten minutes.

"How on earth did we find ourselves 10 minutes from an idiotic war without the president having weighed the consequences?" Rice asks.

"As a former national security adviser who has participated in many decisions about whether and when to use force, I am more certain than ever that our national security decision-making process is dangerously dysfunctional," she adds.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Raw Story is investing in progressive journalism. Ad-free memberships support original reporting. Help us make a difference.

Learn why we're trying to limit ads.
close-link