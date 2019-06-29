Quantcast
Connect with us

White Iowa man arrested for beating black man with a metal pipe while shouting racist threats of murder

Published

12 mins ago

on

Police in Iowa City have arrested a white man on hate crimes charges, The Gazette reported Saturday.

“According to criminal complaints, around 6:32 p.m. June 16, 46-year-old Darrell L. Abbott — who is white — inserted himself into a conversation taking place in the 1800 block of Boyrum Street,” the newspaper reported.

“I’m a killer,” Abbott reportedly said.

“I’m gonna show you I’m a killer,” the complaint claims he said. “I’ll kill you (racial expletive).”

ADVERTISEMENT

After Abbott returned home, his mother reportedly heard him say, “I’m going to kill myself a (racial expletive).”

“Police said surveillance video shows Abbott returning to the area and approaching the man while wielding a large metal bar. Witnesses told police they heard Abbott tell the man, ‘You (racial expletive), I’m gonna kill you.’ Abbott then proceeded to assault the man with the metal bar,” the newspaper reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbott could receive ten years in prison if convicted on the felony charges.

Abbott is being held on a $20,000 bond for the assaults.

In 2014, police deployed a Taser on Abbot twice after he attempted to hit officers with a metal rod after allegedly attacking a woman.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White Iowa man arrested for beating black man with a metal pipe while shouting racist threats of murder

Published

11 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Police in Iowa City have arrested a white man on hate crimes charges, The Gazette reported Saturday.

"According to criminal complaints, around 6:32 p.m. June 16, 46-year-old Darrell L. Abbott — who is white — inserted himself into a conversation taking place in the 1800 block of Boyrum Street," the newspaper reported.

“I’m a killer,” Abbott reportedly said.

"I’m gonna show you I’m a killer," the complaint claims he said. “I’ll kill you (racial expletive).”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report

Published

27 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Joe Biden fists

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.

"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Krugman wallops conservative whining his taxes are too high with a few facts about liberal states subsidizing Trump states

Published

42 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pointed out that blue states massively subsidize red states economically.

Krugman noted a recent piece by New York Times columnist Brett Stephens where he bashed Democrats.

"A party that puts more of its faith, and invests most of its efforts, in them instead of us," Stephens wrote. "They speak Spanish. We don’t. They are not U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are. They broke the rules to get into this country. We didn’t. They pay few or no taxes. We already pay most of those taxes."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]