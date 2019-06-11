Quantcast
Connect with us

Why a shocking new Trump policy proves ‘America’s failure to confront it’s racist history means it will continue to be racist’

Published

33 mins ago

on

A new policy by President Donald Trump is a shocking example of why it is imperative for America to confront its racist history, a progressive talk show host explained on Tuesday.

The explanation came after Time magazine headlined, “Trump Administration to Hold Migrant Children at Base That Served as WWII Japanese Internment Camp.”

Jess McIntosh, the co-host of the SiriusXM show “Signal Boost” put the news in historical context.

“When we say that America’s failure to confront its racist history means it will continue to be racist — this is a really clear example,” McIntosh wrote.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Stress-relief’ station in China lets people ‘smash a life-sized bobblehead likeness’ of Trump: report

Published

20 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

It might be the most low-tech item at a Shanghai consumer electronics fair, but a bash-able Donald Trump is eliciting perhaps the most physical reaction from visitors amid his tech-and-tariff war with China.

A kiosk at the centre of the Consumer Electronics Show Asia (CES Asia) bills itself as a "stress-relief" station where you can smash a life-sized bobble-head likeness of the US president with a hammer.

The not-for-sale prototype serves as a proxy for more oblique Trump-bashing heard at the annual tech fair.

"It would be better if I could use my hands and feet. I think the hammer isn't satisfying enough," attendee Wang Dongyue, 31, said after sending the presidential noggin lurching back and forth.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why a shocking new Trump policy proves ‘America’s failure to confront it’s racist history means it will continue to be racist’

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

A new policy by President Donald Trump is a shocking example of why it is imperative for America to confront its racist history, a progressive talk show host explained on Tuesday.

The explanation came after Time magazine headlined, "Trump Administration to Hold Migrant Children at Base That Served as WWII Japanese Internment Camp."

Jess McIntosh, the co-host of the SiriusXM show "Signal Boost" put the news in historical context.

Continue Reading
 
AD REMOVED FOR SUBSCRIBED USER

Breaking Banner

Incumbent ‘tough on crime’ prosecutors lose big running for re-election in Virginia

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 11, 2019

By

Two longtime prosecutors were ousted by reformers in Virginia's Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

In Arlington County, Commonwealth's Attorney Theophani "Theo" Stamos lost to challenger Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, receiving 48.6 percent of the vote to Dehghani-Tafti's 51.4 percent. Stamos was elected in 2011 and reelected in 2015.

And in Fairfax County, Commonwealth's Attorney Raymond Morrogh lost to challenger Steve Descano, receiving 49 percent of the vote to Descano's 51 percent. Morrogh was elected in 2007 and reelected in 2011 and 2015.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link