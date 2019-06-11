Why a shocking new Trump policy proves ‘America’s failure to confront it’s racist history means it will continue to be racist’

A new policy by President Donald Trump is a shocking example of why it is imperative for America to confront its racist history, a progressive talk show host explained on Tuesday.

The explanation came after Time magazine headlined, “Trump Administration to Hold Migrant Children at Base That Served as WWII Japanese Internment Camp.”

Jess McIntosh, the co-host of the SiriusXM show “Signal Boost” put the news in historical context.

“When we say that America’s failure to confront its racist history means it will continue to be racist — this is a really clear example,” McIntosh wrote.