Why did the Army keep $1 billion worth of LSD in a barrel in Maryland?

1 min ago

Last month saw the death of Lt. Col. James Ketchum, chief of the U.S. Army’s clinical research department, who oversaw a number of controversial drug experiments on some 7,000 soldiers at the Edgewood Arsenal in Maryland in the 1960s.

On Tuesday, in light of his death, Gizmodo profiled one of the strangest episodes of his career, which he documented in his book, Chemical Warfare Secrets Almost Forgotten: A Personal Story of Medical Testing of Army Volunteers: the time he found a steel drum of LSD worth $1 billion — “enough to intoxicate several hundred million people.”

Within a week, Ketchum wrote, the drum was gone, and he was never told what the Army used it for.

LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) is a powerful psychedelic drug which exploded in popularity in the 1960s. Under its influence, people have experienced powerful, sometimes profound, and occasionally terrifying hallucinations.

The military is known to have tested a number of drugs, including LSD, on unwitting soldiers and civilians alike as part of the covert MK-ULTRA operation ranging from 1953 to 1964. Even today, some military researchers have suggested that microdosing on LSD could benefit U.S. soldiers in intelligence operations by putting them in a mental “flow” state that helps them think more creatively.

As for what happened to the LSD that Ketchum saw at Edgewood, however, that may be destined to remain a mystery.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump will be ‘eviscerated’ in Biden speech tonight — here are some of the best quotes

54 mins ago

June 11, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden has scheduled a speech in Iowa tonight where CNN reports he is expected to "eviscerate" President Donald Trump.

This morning the Biden camp issued a transcript of the speech that will be presented tonight and, as CNN host John Berman suggested, it was done to let the president know what is coming hoping to provoke a reaction.

Axios notes that Trump will be the recipient of 76 jabs when the Davenport, Iowa, speech is presented and that Trump himself is also expected to speak after Biden makes his big splash.

House Democrats frustrated that networks dropped John Dean for NYC crash: ‘I wish cable was covering it’

2 hours ago

June 11, 2019

House Democrats conceded that John Dean's blockbuster testimony instead went straight to video.

The Watergate star witness testified before the House Judiciary Committee for four hours about Robert Mueller's findings on alleged obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, but the hearings didn't get the TV coverage Democrats had hoped, reported The Daily Beast.

“It should have been on CNN and MSNBC and Fox,” complained Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN). “For whatever reason they didn’t choose to do it. CSPAN-3 ran it, and I understand at 3:30 they switched to a helicopter crash in New York.”

Rapper ‘Scarface’ of Geto Boys announces bid for Houston City Council

9 hours ago

June 10, 2019

A pioneering hip hop artist is running for political office in Texas.

"Award-winning artist and philanthropist Brad Jordan, also known as Scarface from Geto Boys, announced Sunday that he has his eyes focused on Houston City Council, District D seat," Click 2 Houston reports. "Jordan, a Houston native, said he is joining the race because he is passionate about creating change in the disadvantaged communities where he grew up."

"I’m running for Houston City Council District D to advocate for the people in the communities I’m from," Jordan said. "This is personal. Day after day and year after year, I’ve watched families, my neighbors, struggle to get ahead. As the next council member for District D, I want to work with every community in this diverse district to make it the best place to live here in the city of Houston. This is our future and I’m ready to stand up and fight for it."

