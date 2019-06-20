Why Federal Reserve independence matters
Should you care if the Federal Reserve loses its independence?
It’s become a growing risk in recent years as President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the U.S. central bank over interest rate policy and tried to appoint his political allies to its board. Most recently, he reportedly has explored removing Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump named to the post only last year.
I have been steeped in economic and monetary policy for decades, including stints at the Fed and the Bank of England. To answer my initial question, yes, you should care a great deal if the Fed were to become less independent. Here’s why.
Balancing the economy’s needs
The Fed has a mandate from Congress to “promote effectively the goals of maximum employment, stable prices and moderate long-term interest rates.”
It tries to meet these goals primarily through its ability to set benchmark interest rates, which requires careful balancing the economy’s many different needs.
For example, a central bank may decide to lift interest rates to lower inflation or cool down an overheating economy. But this can be painful for some, such as borrowers who will have to pay more to invest or buy a home – or presidents facing reelection, who don’t want anything slowing down the economy. At other times, the Fed may need to cut rates to give the economy a boost, but this hurts savers and those who depend on a fixed income, such as retirees.
The Fed’s independence from meddling ensures it can make politically difficult decisions that are in the long-term interests of the overall economy – not merely what a particular politician might like.
Research has consistently shown that economies do in fact perform better when their central banks are more independent.
One measure of this is inflation, or the rate that prices rise over time. Economies that are poorly managed tend to have higher inflation or even hyperinflation, because it erodes the real value of a currency and can lead to destabilization. A 2016 study found a strong correlation between countries with low inflation and more independent central banks.
Putting the economy at risk
Presidents trying to get the Fed to do their bidding is hardly a new thing.
The most famous case is Richard Nixon’s successful effort to get the Fed chairman at the time to cut a key interest rate to stimulate the economy ahead of his reelection bid in 1972. This contributed to the high inflation of the 1970s, which required double-digit interest rates to tame.
In other words, politicization of the Fed puts the entire U.S. economy at risk. So far, it seems Chair Powell has ignored Trump’s calls for monetary stimulus and insists he will serve out his full four-year term.
All Americans should hope Powell stays in his post and continues to try to do what’s best for the economy, not just the president.
Michael Klein, Professor of International Economic Affairs, Fletcher School, Tufts University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Breaking Banner
Trump supporter struggles to explain racism towards Muslim neighbor: ‘They were just — walking around’
In an extensive report by The New York Times, Somali refugees in St. Cloud, Minnesota lamented that they face an absurd amount of racism after fleeing ISIS and a war-torn country.
The story describes a local meeting at the Faith Lutheran Church where a free-flowing discussion about politics, abortion, and more quickly turned to discuss the so-called "refugee problem."
Nearly every person in attendance gave support to President Donald Trump. "Others said that markers of progress were more interpersonal, and they would only be comfortable in their community if the Somali-born refugees converted to Christianity," the Times wrote.
Chuck Schumer caught on tape doing a happy dance leaving the White House — what does it mean for war with Iran?
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were caught on video doing a strange motion after their meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump over the Iran conflict.
It's unclear what was happening just from observing, Pelosi was seen applauding and Schumer seemed to be raising the roof, or at least dancing like no one was watching.
It could mean that there was a positive resolution about Iran or if the two Democrats were simply talking about the Congressional softball match Wednesday night.
Schumer later said that he told the White House that they needed to get approval from Congress. When the press asked about the incident Schumer said his mother was just released from the hospital.
Breaking Banner
Prosecutors want hearing on revoking Roger Stone’s bail after he posted right-wing propaganda despite gag order
Roger Stone may have violated his gag order with Instagram postings and federal prosecutors want a hearing for a judge to consider modifying the conditions of his release from jail pending trial.
"On or about June 18 and 19, 2019, the defendant posted to Instagram and Facebook, commenting about this case and inviting news organizations to cover the issue," prosecutors said in a filing the day after the most recent posting.
Stone is a longtime political advisor to Donald Trump.