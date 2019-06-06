Quantcast
Wisconsin Republicans want to limit security for state’s first black Lt. Governor — despite rising white supremacy

6 mins ago

In the October midterm elections, the voters of Wisconsin elected the state’s first black lieutenant governor. Not everyone, however, was happy to see Mandela Barnes make history.

Legislative Republicans are Trying to limit the cost of protecting Barnes, the Journal Sentinel reported Thursday.

“Republicans planned to include a provision in their budget that would prevent the state’s security team from spending more to protect Barnes over the next two years than it did in the last two years of GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch’s term,” the newspaper explained. “The proposal was a reaction to a report that Barnes’ security costs were far above Kleefisch’s at the end of her time in office.”

Brendon Weathersby, who was an aide to Barnes when he was in the state assembly, was shocked to see such a move in this era of white supremacist violence.

5 mins ago

June 6, 2019

2020 Election

Trump’s Mexico trade war could kill his re-election campaign in Michigan — destroying his hopes for a second term

2 hours ago

June 6, 2019

President Donald Trump is hoping that by enacting deep, draconian tariffs on Mexico, he can force them to kill migration over the U.S. border.

But he may be killing something else: his chances of re-election.

The New York Times recently published a graphic showing how much each state stands to lose from the tariffs. One of the hardest-hit states is Michigan — a state that just barely voted for Trump by a fraction of a percentage point and helped cement his victory in 2016, even while the nation as a whole voted against him. Michigan takes in over $56 billion in imports from Mexico, because a good portion of the automobile industry is headquartered there and does business across both Mexico and the United States.

North Carolina GOP lied to a federal court — so they could cancel an election that threatened their majority: report

3 hours ago

June 6, 2019

Documents contained on a series of flash drives left behind by deceased Republican elections expert Thomas Hofeller, who helped the North Carolina GOP craft one of the most aggressive gerrymandered maps in the entire country, suggest that Republican state lawmakers lied to a federal court and to the public in order to prevent a special election that could threaten the GOP's supermajority in the General Assembly, writes Slate's Mark Joseph Stern.

Common Cause, a voting rights group that has been fighting gerrymandering in the state and that recently obtained Hofeller's files, say that the data contained within them contradict what lawmakers told a federal district court in 2016 in Covington v. North Carolina, which found the legislative maps illegally discriminated against voters by race.

