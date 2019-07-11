‘Acosta Enables Sex Trafficking’ projected onto Department of Labor building as resignation demands grow
“Acosta must step down as Labor Secretary immediately. His actions make clear he would rather protect a billionaire pedophile and sex offender than stand up for innocent children.”
Hours after Labor Secretary Alex Acosta held a press conference defending his decision in 2008 to offer what critics described as a “sweetheart” plea deal to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein—who was charged this week with sex trafficking—a coalition of progressive advocacy groups Wednesday night projected messages onto the Department of Labor building condemning Acosta as an enabler of sexual predation and urging him to resign.
“Acosta endangers women and girls,” “Acosta enables child sex trafficking,” and “Acosta must go” read the projections, which were planned by the American Federation of Teachers, CREDO Action, MoveOn, and UltraViolet.
#AcostaResign via @UltraViolet @AFTunion pic.twitter.com/HrBMXjzltA
— Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) July 11, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
Heidi Hess, co-director of CREDO Action, said in a statement that Acosta “must step down as Labor Secretary immediately.”
“His actions,” Hess said, “make clear he would rather protect a billionaire pedophile and sex offender than stand up for innocent children.”
Hess went on to urge the House Democratic majority to launch an investigation into Acosta and President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein.
As Common Dreams reported Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sparked outrage by saying it is “up to the president” to probe Acosta.
“House Democrats should… use all power at their disposal to hold Acosta accountable and investigate Donald Trump’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein,” said Hess.
Shauna Thomas, executive director of UltraViolet, echoed Hess’s demand, calling on Congress to “open a full investigation into why child sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein was protected over the survivors of his abuse.”
“That means investigating every single enabler of Epstein’s abuse, from Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to President Donald Trump, and every celebrity and business mogul in between, and includes starting impeachment proceedings into Acosta, who broke the law to hand a serial pedophile a sweetheart deal.”
“The American people cannot afford a president and Labor Secretary who would rather shield wealthy sexual abusers from prosecution than protect sexually trafficked children,” said Thomas.
Breaking Banner
Top official explains why some Trump superfans were left out of White House summit: ‘We aren’t that stupid’
The White House is hosting a summit for pro-Trump social media personalities, but some of the president's boosters are wondering why they weren't invited to the event.
Social media director Dan Scavino, a longtime aide to President Donald Trump, is taking the lead in organizing the summit and forming its agenda, two sources told The Daily Beast.
The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship.
In El Paso court, migrants no longer get legal advocates or pre-hearing briefings on their rights
El Paso's backlogged immigration court recently halted programs designed to aid asylum seekers as they navigate a complicated legal system. "The confusion in the courtroom is palpable," says one advocate.
After being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol processing facility for more than seven weeks, a young Central American woman was finally able to tell immigration Judge Nathan Herbert the most harrowing part of her journey to the United States.
“I was separated from my daughter. I need to be with her,” the woman, who had requested asylum, told Herbert. “I’ve never been [apart] from her.”
‘Lazy pothead’ skateboarders get serious with Olympic dream
Hamburgers are out, going to the gym is in. With skateboarding set to make its Olympic debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games, top skateboarders are settling down and preparing as athletes in the bid to qualify.
"Now we are athletes, within quotation marks, urban athletes," joked 24-year-old Spaniard Danny Leon, who sports surfer style hair, at a skateboarding competition in Barcelona.
Decked out in jeans, a loose dark shirt and the almost obligatory baseball cap, Leon is well positioned to fly the flag for Spain in Tokyo -- and he is taking it seriously.
"Before it would be just hitting the streets with your skateboard and skating. Now we train," says Leon.