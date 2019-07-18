After House passes $15 minimum wage bill, Bernie Sanders demands McConnell let Senate vote
“If Senator McConnell wants to vote against that bill and explain to the people of Kentucky why he believes a $7.25 minimum wage is acceptable to him that is his prerogative,” said the 2020 presidential candidate
After the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a “historic” piece of legislation Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage from its current $7.25 up to $15, Sen. Bernie Sanders immediately called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow that chamber to vote on the companion bill.
“No one who has a job in America should be living in poverty. Let the Senate vote.” —Sen. Bernie SandersRecalling how his original bill proposing a $15 federal minimum wage, first introduced in 2015, was at the time dismissed as an “impossible dream,” Sanders in a statement thanked “a strong grassroots movement led by millions of fast food workers and the SEIU” for securing passage of the Raise the Wage Act of 2019—introduced by Rep. Mark Pocan, the Democrat from Wisconsin who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus.
Four years ago, @KeithEllison and I rallied with low wage workers for an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
We were laughed at. We were told it was unrealistic. We were told it wouldn’t happen.
Not anymore. pic.twitter.com/UZLQvFPwHE
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 18, 2019
“Today,” said Sanders, “I am proud to say that a $15 minimum wage has gone from laughable to inevitable.”
With his own version of the bill languishing in the Senate, Sanders called on McConnell to “bring my $15 an hour legislation to the floor for a vote as soon as possible.”
In the wake of Thursday’s vote, Sanders retweeted a video he released last month calling on the GOP leader to do the same:
If the Majority Leader wants to defend starvation wages to the people of Kentucky, that is his right.
But I say to Mitch McConnell: let the American people have a vote on a $15 minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/Y203gOXKvO
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 8, 2019
“If Senator McConnell wants to vote against that bill and explain to the people of Kentucky why he believes a $7.25 minimum wage is acceptable to him that is his prerogative,” Sanders reiterated in his statement on Thursday. “But he should not deny the rest of the Senate the opportunity to vote for this bill and increase wages for 40 million Americans. No one who has a job in America should be living in poverty. Let the Senate vote.”
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
CNN
Former House Speaker John Boehner thinks his Republican Party has ‘changed’
In a Thursday panel discussion on CNN, former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) lamented that it seems his political party has changed a lot since he left office just four years ago.
When asked about Trump's racist tweets that attacked four Congresswomen of color, he said there isn't room for this in America.
"People can describe them any way they want, I don’t think there’s room in America, society for these kinds of chants, this kind of conversation, it doesn’t belong in our politics," Boehner said. "It’s reflective of how divided America has become. I was brought up it doesn’t cost anything to be nice. You can disagree without being disagreeable."
Breaking Banner
‘Gaslighting Grand Poobah’ Trump scorched on Twitter for lying about trying to stop racist ‘send her back’ chant
Donald Trump's attempt to disassociate himself with the racist "Send her back" chant he incited while trashing Rep. Ilhan Omar (R-MN) in North Carolina on Wednesday night is being greeted with rolled-eyes and exasperation by Twitter users who have seen the video.
Asked about the offensive chant by ABC White House reporter Jonathan Karl who pressed the president with “Why didn’t you ask them to stop saying it?” Trump answered, “Number one, I think I did. I started speaking very quickly.”
He then added, “I disagree with it, by the way. But it was quite a chant and I felt a little bit badly about it but I will say this, I did and I started speaking very quickly, I started rather fast as you probably noticed.”
Breaking Banner
Trump-loving Christian reporter freaks out at CNN after it busts Trump for lying about ‘send her back’ chants
David Brody, a reporter for the Christian Broadcasting Network, delivered an angry tirade at CNN because the network caught President Donald Trump red-handed telling lies about his reaction to Wednesday night's racist "send her back" chants at his campaign rally.
Shortly after Trump falsely claimed that he tried to stop his supporters from chanting about deporting Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), CNN rolled a video that showed the president stood in silence for at least 12 seconds while letting the crowd chant.