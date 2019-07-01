Quantcast
Connect with us

After Sanders points out poorest have zero or negative wealth, WaPo fact checker slammed for calling that fact ‘not especially meaningful’

Published

33 mins ago

on

Critics of massive wealth inequality in the United States defended a statistic frequently cited by 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday after Glenn Kessler, author of the Washington Post‘s “Fact Checker” column, claimed the fact that the bottom half of the country has zero or negative wealth was “not especially meaningful.”

The statistic in question was brought up most recently by Sanders during the Democratic primary debate last week:

“We have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America,” Sanders said.

The statement, Kessler said, is factually true—but he rejected Sanders’s suggestion that the inequality evidenced by the fact means that a major correction to the U.S. economy is required.

“This snappy talking point is based on numbers that add up, but it’s also a question of comparing apples to oranges,” Kessler wrote. “But people in the bottom half have essentially no wealth, as debts cancel out whatever assets they might have. So the comparison is not especially meaningful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics denounced Kessler’s suggestion that the notion of 50 percent of the population of the world’s richest country carrying so much debt that any wealth they own is canceled out, could hold no meaning about the state of the nation’s economic system.

The column, wrote Sanders’s speechwriter, David Sirota, should be filed under “things you can’t make up.”

“Glenn Kessler’s logic here—that it’s ‘not meaningful’ that the bottom 50 percent of earners have no net worth because they have a bunch of debt that’s obscuring all the assets they do have—is a completely nonsensical take,” wrote journalist Matthew Chapman.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Kessler’s dismissal of the plight of middle-income and lower-income Americans was indicative of the desire of many to ignore “perfectly correct data” which “point out ugly truths” about the United States, wrote Greg Greene, a blogger for Planned Parenthood Action.

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Ted Cruz compares himself to Rosa Parks in insane lawsuit

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Claims Law Blocking How Much He Can Be Reimbursed From Donor Funds Is Violating His First Amendment Rights

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) is comparing himself to the woman known as "the first lady of civil rights," and "the mother of the freedom movement," Rosa Parks. Parks famously refused to follow the law, engaging in civil disobedience by refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger.

Continue Reading

CNN

Trump is terrified of Harris because he’s scared of ‘clap back’ from ‘strong black women’: CNN’s April Ryan

Published

20 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

On Monday, CNN analyst and American Urban Radio Network D.C. bureau chief April Ryan scorched Donald Trump Jr. for retweeting a racist screed that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is not a "black American" — and highlighted just how terrified the Trump team is of the freshman senator.

"Eerily familiar, isn't it?" Ryan told "The Situation Room" host Wolf Blitzer. "President Trump began his political career with Birtherism, and that gave him basically the Oval Office. He began that way, and now his son is trying to throw this at another black person who is of mixed race, but who was born in this nation. No one questions President Trump when he talks about his father was 'born in Germany,' or even Ted Cruz."

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

After Sanders points out poorest have zero or negative wealth, WaPo fact checker slammed for calling that fact ‘not especially meaningful’

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 1, 2019

By

Critics of massive wealth inequality in the United States defended a statistic frequently cited by 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday after Glenn Kessler, author of the Washington Post's "Fact Checker" column, claimed the fact that the bottom half of the country has zero or negative wealth was "not especially meaningful."

The statistic in question was brought up most recently by Sanders during the Democratic primary debate last week:

"We have three people in this country owning more wealth than the bottom half of America," Sanders said.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]