After three straight days of attacking women Trump launches ‘Women for Trump’
President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign on Tuesday launched a “Women for Trump” group after the President spent three solid days engaging in racist and nativist attacks against four progressive Democratic women of color. Trump’s only other event this week so far, ironically, has been a “Made in America” event.
“Donald Trump doesn’t see color. He doesn’t see race. He doesn’t see gender. He just sees the people that he loves,” Katrina Pierson, a longtime Trump campaign spokesperson, said at Tuesday’s event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers described attendees to the event as “a majority-white group of supporters.”
KING OF PRUSSIA, Penn. — Women for Trump launches its coalition. Some scenes from the Valley Forge Casino Resort. pic.twitter.com/2bVce89Jko
— Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 16, 2019
Campaign advisor and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump told the room: “You don’t have to agree with everything Donald Trump tweets. But you sure are heck are going to like the fact that you have a bit of a better life now thanks to this president.”
Yahoo News reports the key members of the group include former Governor of Arizona and anti-immigration activist Jan Brewer, The Hill columnist Madison Gesiotto, and right wing activists and conspiracy theorists Diamond and Silk, among others.
Watch:
“Trump! Trump! Trump!” – Women for Trump launches today in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania pic.twitter.com/Owxy8JgQdj
— Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) July 16, 2019
Almost immediately, there was product to buy:
The ‘Women for Trump’ coalition has officially been launched!ADVERTISEMENT
SHOP NOW for your EXCLUSIVE ‘Women for Trump’ merchandise here ➡️ https://t.co/2Xj4nxFf5U #WomenForTrump pic.twitter.com/YRruiyCmO1
— Team Trump (@TeamTrump) July 16, 2019
