Quantcast
Connect with us

After three straight days of attacking women Trump launches ‘Women for Trump’

Published

1 hour ago

on

President Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign on Tuesday launched a “Women for Trump” group after the President spent three solid days engaging in racist and nativist attacks against four progressive Democratic women of color. Trump’s only other event this week so far, ironically, has been a “Made in America” event.

“Donald Trump doesn’t see color. He doesn’t see race. He doesn’t see gender. He just sees the people that he loves,” Katrina Pierson, a longtime Trump campaign spokesperson, said at Tuesday’s event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers described attendees to the event as “a majority-white group of supporters.”

Campaign advisor and Trump daughter-in-law Lara Trump told the room: “You don’t have to agree with everything Donald Trump tweets. But you sure are heck are going to like the fact that you have a bit of a better life now thanks to this president.”

Yahoo News reports the key members of the group include former Governor of Arizona and anti-immigration activist Jan Brewer, The Hill columnist Madison Gesiotto, and right wing activists and conspiracy theorists Diamond and Silk, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

Almost immediately, there was product to buy:


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

After three straight days of attacking women Trump launches ‘Women for Trump’

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Tuesday launched a "Women for Trump" group after the President spent three solid days engaging in racist and nativist attacks against four progressive Democratic women of color. Trump's only other event this week so far, ironically, has been a "Made in America" event.

“Donald Trump doesn’t see color. He doesn’t see race. He doesn’t see gender. He just sees the people that he loves," Katrina Pierson, a longtime Trump campaign spokesperson, said at Tuesday's event in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

The media’s ‘Made in America’ problem: Trump creates racist controversy — and gets free campaign coverage

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Let’s presume, however depressing that notion may be, that mainstream news organizations will continue to fumble the ball when it comes to directly calling blatantly racist statements coming out of Donald Trump’s mouth what they are, which is racist.

Let’s also presume that in the fallout of such incidents like Trump’s racist tweets on Sunday, media organizations adopt predictable stances. Most struggle to maintain a sense of equanimity and fairness when it comes to calling out Trump’s racism. Fox amplifies it.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Exclusive: A ‘disinformation hurricane’ is coming in 2020 as more adversaries emulate Russia’s model

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 16, 2019

By

Matthew Osborne is a veteran Democratic operative who worked on the Dry Alabama campaign, an operation that sought to emulate Russian tactics on Facebook and raise awareness about deceptive social media tactics. His operation was profiled in The New York Times.

Shortly after the first debate between Democratic presidential contenders, trolls from the message board 4Chan boosted Tulsi Gabbard to the top of some online polls, earning credulous press attention with this sudden surge of support. At the same time, real and fake Andrew Yang supporters complained of supposed unfairness to their candidate, trending #LetYangSpeak on Twitter. While this is unlikely to make either longshot candidate the nominee, anyone looking to disrupt the Democratic Party has two new potential wedges.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]