Quantcast
Connect with us

All hell breaks loose when Denny’s manager sides with racist bikers over black women: ‘We were treated like animals’

Published

1 min ago

on

Three black women from Michigan say they were racially abused by another customer at a Denny’s restaurant, and they complained the manager tried to kick them out when they complained.

They said another diner wearing a Blue Angels motorcycle jacket told a waitress to “serve them (racial slur) some T-bones,” and then all hell broke loose, reported the Lansing State Journal.

“That night, we were treated like animals,” said one of the women, 27-year-old Sasha Collins. “They treated us like we did something wrong.”

The women had been celebrating Collins’ birthday Oct. 14 when they stopped at the Delta Township eatery for breakfast around 4 a.m., after going to a comedy club and then a nightclub.

“We didn’t drink at all,” said 25-year-old Jennifer McEwen. “We just all went out and had a good time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of four white people who had come from a biker rally were seated near the women, and one of the men began loudly uttering racial slurs “too many times to count,” according to 22-year-old LaMaya McGuire.

The waitress ignored the man’s comment about T-bone steaks, but Collins went to complain to the manager, Patrick Fort.

“I just walked up and asked, ‘Could you move them? And if they continue to say these racial slurs, could you asked them to leave?’” Collins said. “He said, ‘No, I cannot ask them to leave. It’s a freedom of speech.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins had tried to keep her complaints quiet, but Fort followed her back to the table and loudly commented on the right to free speech — which put them into direct confrontation with the bikers.

The black women became upset with Fort, who asked them to leave, and he refused to box up their food to go and called sheriff’s deputies when they refused to leave the restaurant.

McEwan also tried to call law enforcement, and a woman at the bikers’ table — later identified as Alicia Barber, of Jackson — punched her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Barber has been charged with misdemeanor assault.

Denny’s at first told the newspaper that company officials had just learned of the incident, but a restaurant spokesman later confirmed that a corporate attorney learned of the incident right after it happened.

The women’s account is largely backed up by security video recorded at the restaurant, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company spokesman said the manager’s actions were “completely unacceptable,” and said he no longer worked for Denny’s.

The women hired an attorney right after the incident took place, but now they’re seeking help from the Lansing chapter of the NAACP after their lawyer backed out in a dispute over the terms of their retainer.

Their attorney had advised them not to go public, and they said Denny’s ended contact with them after their lawyer quit until local media reported their claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also filed a complaint with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, which is continuing to investigate.

“Nobody protected us, nobody helped us, nobody stood up for us,” McGuire said. “It was an injustice for us to go through that because we’re black.”

Denny’s settled multiple discrimination lawsuits in 1994 for $54 million after black customers were refused service or made to wait longer or pay more than white customers.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP candidates turn on mayoral nominee over ugly slurs directed at Megan Rapinoe: ‘No one should ever talk like this’

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

Republican candidates running for seats on a New Jersey borough council are calling out a mayoral candidate and separating their campaigns from him after he launched an ugly Facebook tirade at U.S. Women's National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe.

According to NorthJersey.com, Marc Marsi -- who is running for mayor in Rutherford -- took to Facebook to attack the World Cup star, using a vulgar term for lesbians and stating the athlete is a "piece of [expletive]," among other obscenities, before claiming he hopes 'she gets permanently injured."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Top Trump official faceplants at House hearing after being asked a simple question about Russia

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

On Wednesday, the House Appropriations Committee held a hearing titled, "United States Efforts to Counter Russian Disinformation and Malign Influence."

When Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL) questioned Lea Gabrielle -- a top State department official under Trump -- for examples of Russian disinformation campaigns around the world she replied with a drawn-out "Ummm," ABC reports.

"It is clear that the Kremlin has been attempting to damage America’s credibility among our allies and our partners, undermine trans-Atlantic unity, and to sow discord in target societies," Gabrielle testified. "They covertly plant false stories."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet knocks ‘snowflakes’ attending Trump’s #TrollSummit to complain about having their racism censored

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

President Donald Trump is hosting a right-wing meet-up of extremist social media influencers and conspiracy theorists at the White House Thursday and the internet can't help but mock them.

As a collective group, these social media accounts have a huge ability to spread fake news across platforms during crucial points during an election. Some of the account holders are known for disseminating birther conspiracies, "false flag" allegations after shootings and more.

Part of the agenda for the #TrollSummit will revolve around what Trump calls social media censorship. He believes that his supporters are being censored when they violate the terms of service on social platforms. He also saw a dramatic drop in his Twitter following after the site did a purge of accounts they perceived to be bots. It resulted in a 9 million-account drop on the site. Trump believed that this was about him and his supporters and whined his complaints in person to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image