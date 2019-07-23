Quantcast
Alt-right supporting neo-Nazi charged for threatening New York Jewish organization

Published

53 mins ago

on

Federal prosecutors have charged a man in New York with threatening violence, according to documents filed by the Southern District of New York.

“A neo-Nazi has been charged in SDNY with making threats to an unnamed Jewish organization in Manhattan,” Adam Klasfeld of the Courthouse News reported Tuesday. “The criminal complaint has a photo from his Facebook page, bearing a Pepe meme with a Warsaw ghetto backdrop.”

The Pepe the Frog meme came to prominence after being embraced by the alt-right. The Anti-Defamation League considers Pepe the Frog to be a hate sign.

The document includes a transcript that Garrett Kelsey reportedly left at what was described as “an international Jewish organization headquartered in Manhattan.”

“My people have f*cking slaughtered your f*cking people before and we will do it again. And right now, you are giving us incentive to do that . . . . Filthy f*cking Jews,” the transcript reads.

The defendant was allegedly angry about “a video regarding Nordic Neo-Nazis that the Victim Organization had uploaded to the Internet.

“Everywhere Jews go in the world they cause trouble. You have 3 days to remove this video and offer an apology to the Asatru community or we will be taking action against your organization full of degenerates,” Garrett reportedly said in an email to the organization.

The defendant has allegedly admitted to sending the email and leaving the voicemail.

He also reportedly used neo-Nazi language to threaten Iowa Antifa, an anti-fascist organization.

“I think you better second guess opening your little queer club here in Iowa. If I ever see any of you cock sucking commie fascist snowflakes, I’m gonna bash your skulls in without warning! White is might!! 1488!!” the publicly viewable message said, according to screengrabs captured by the Jewish organization he allegedly threatened.

“1488 is a combination of two popular white supremacist numeric symbols. The first symbol is 14, which is shorthand for the “14 Words” slogan: ‘We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.’ The second is 88, which stands for ‘Heil Hitler’ (H being the 8th letter of the alphabet). Together, the numbers form a general endorsement of white supremacy and its beliefs. As such, they are ubiquitous within the white supremacist movement,” ADL explains.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
