Amazon pulls anti-gay books on harmful ‘conversion therapy’ by NARTH founder
“I believe that all people are heterosexual, but that some have a homosexual problem,” Joseph Nicolosi told The New York Times in 2012. “I don’t believe anyone is really gay.”
Nicolosi, who died in 2017, was the founder of NARTH, the National Association for Research and Therapy of Homosexuality. A psychologist, Nicolosi advanced a fake, damaging, and dangerous practice called “conversion therapy,” which falsely claims to make gay people straight.
Some who have been recipients of “conversion therapy” have called it torture. Some have noted it made it impossible for them to have emotionally intimate relationships. And it has been linked to depression and even suicide.
Finally, Amazon has reportedly decided to no longer sell books by Nicolosi. A quick search of the company’s U.S. site found no books by him.
Business Insider cites “sustained pressure from activists” as the reason for pulling “a bunch” on books on conversion therapy.
One activist, in particular, was a driving force behind the removal of Nicolosi’s books,which was first reported by Gay Star News. UK-based Rojo Alan became aware of Nicolosi’s works after a local church planned to screen a film promoting conversion therapy, although the screening was later cancelled due to protests.
Just days after Nicolosi’s death, The New Republic published an article on the pseudo-scientist, “The Abominable Legacy of Gay-Conversion Therapy.”
It begins with the quotes above, noting some of his book titles: Healing Homosexuality and A Parents’ Guide to Preventing Homosexuality.
What Nicolosi offered was a way for homophobic parents, patients, and psychologists to validate their anti-gay feelings as being legitimated by nature, science, and psychological evidence. He established NARTH in 1992 alongside Benjamin Kaufman and Charles Socarides, two other obsessively anti-gay psychologists, explicitly in reaction to the removal of homosexuality from the DSM.
Breaking Banner
Internet ridicules Trump’s 4th of July Mall fencing that will keep his VIP pals in ‘cages’: ‘Poetic justice’
President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech from the Lincoln Memorial -- separated from most of the crowd by chain-link fence hastily set up across the monument's reflecting pool.
The areas closest to the president will be accessible only to friends, family and donors, leaving the president's MAGA-hat wearing supporters far away from the tanks that he requested as a show of power.
Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer posted photos of the fence, and the distance away from the president they'll keep non-ticket-holders, and other Twitter users noticed some highly symbolic details about the images.
Breaking Banner
National Park Service issues bad news for Trump’s Fourth of July extravaganza
On Thursday afternoon, Shomari Stone of NBC 4 News reported that the National Park Service is forecasting "heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds" that could delay or even cancel President Donald Trump's grand fireworks finale for his Fourth of July National Mall celebration:
BREAKING: The National Park Service says heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds could delay or cancel the big fireworks display in Washington, DC. Storms With Lightning, Downpours Could Impact Fourth of July Plans. #July4 #july4DC 🇺🇸https://t.co/rr5RHXh4Ug
DC Report
6.4-magnitude quake hits Southern California: USGS
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Thursday at 10:33 am (17:33 GMT) near the Searles Valley in San Bernardino County, the United States Geological Survey said.
The shallow quake struck at a depth of 5.4 miles (8.7 kilometers) in the vast desert region, lasting multiple seconds with residents as far away as Los Angeles saying they felt the tremor.
It is not yet clear if the earthquake caused major damage, but USGS seismologist Rob Graves said that "this earthquake is large enough that the shaking could have caused damage."
The San Bernardino County Fire Department reported no injuries on Twitter, but stated that "buildings and roads have sustained varying degrees of damage."