Quantcast
Connect with us

Amazon’s Bezos finalizes divorce with $38 billion settlement: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce Friday to the tune of a $38-billion settlement, Bloomberg News reported.

Under the agreement, MacKenzie Bezos, 49, will receive approximately 19.7 million Amazon.com shares, giving her a four percent stake in the company valued at $38.3 billion, and landing her at 22nd on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the news service said.

A judge in Washington state’s King County finalized the divorce. Jeff Bezos, 55, will retain a 12 percent stake and remain the world’s richest man.

MacKenzie Bezos, a novelist, has said she would give all of her stake in The Washington Post and the space exploration firm Blue Origin to her husband as well as voting control of her remaining Amazon stock.

She has also promised to donate half her fortune to charity, joining the ranks of the world’s ultra-wealthy philanthropists as a signatory of the Giving Pledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The personal life of Jeff Bezos was thrust into the spotlight with the announcement in January that he and his wife were divorcing after 25 years of marriage and the revelation by the National Enquirer that he had been having an affair with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez.

Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos married in 1993 and have four children. Jeff Bezos founded Amazon in their Seattle garage in 1994 and turned it into a colossus that dominates online retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Southern California hit by 7.1-magnitude quake, strongest in two decades

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 6, 2019

By

Southern California was hit by its largest earthquake in two decades Friday, a 7.1-magnitude tremor that rattled residents who were already reeling from another strong quake a day earlier.

Emergency workers and security forces were being dispatched early Saturday to the epicenter of the shallow earthquake in a remote and sparsely populated area around 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, where it was also felt.

No deaths or serious injuries had been reported late Friday evening, but there were reports of building collapses and power outages in the town of Trona, California Office of Emergency Services director Mark Ghilarducci said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s three-day golfing binge has commenced

Published

9 hours ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

Air Force One landed in New Jersey on Friday, delivering President Donald Trump for an extended weekend at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminister.

"President Donald Trump began a three-day golf weekend Friday, making his 16th visit to his New Jersey golf club since entering office and pushing his total travel and security costs for his hobby to $108.1 million," the Huffington Post reported Friday.

"Heading into Friday, Trump had spent 60 days at his course in Northern Virginia, 59 days at Bedminster and 57 days at his resort in West Palm Beach. He has also visited his courses in Los Angeles; Doral, Florida; Jupiter, Florida; Scotland and Ireland ? all on the taxpayer dime," the report noted.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Voting rights expert demolishes Trump citizenship official for claiming census question will make his job easier

Published

10 hours ago

on

July 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's administration has been struggling to come up with a new justification for rigging the 2020 Census to interrogate people about citizenship ever since it became clear that officials lied to Congress about the change and that it was pushed by GOP activists who want to intimidate and undercount minorities into losing representation.

On Friday, Ken Cuccinelli, Trump's new acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, took a stab at it by arguing that the question's inclusion would help the government "with the burden of those who are not here legally."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image