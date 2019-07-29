Anti-gay DA claims his religious rights are being violated after attempt to have him disqualified
A Tennessee county prosecutor who says the law does not apply to same-sex couples and Muslims is now claiming his First Amendment rights of religion and political viewpoint are being violated. Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott attacked a defendant in a case he is prosecuting that hinges on First Amendment freedoms to protest and petition the government to redress grievances, saying his attempts to remove the D.A. from his case are “constitutionally repugnant.”
Northcott says his critics “are trying to impose on me a religious and political test for serving in my office, for conducting my job,” Nashville’s News Channel 5 reports. Northcott says his critics don’t “like” his “theological and political beliefs.”
The case involves student activist Justin Jones, who is charged with throwing a paper cup of iced tea or some other liquid into an elevator filled with lawmakers, during a protest. No one was hurt.
“This case is every bit about race and equality and marginalized populations,” Jones’ attorney, Nick Leonardo, told a judge last week. “And with those sorts of views, judge, it’s impossible for Mr. Jones to get a fair trial.”
The judge said she did not have the authority to remove Northcott.
A Tennessee county prosecutor who says the law does not apply to same-sex couples and Muslims is now claiming his First Amendment rights of religion and political viewpoint are being violated. Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott attacked a defendant in a case he is prosecuting that hinges on First Amendment freedoms to protest and petition the government to redress grievances, saying his attempts to remove the D.A. from his case are “constitutionally repugnant.”
Northcott says his critics “are trying to impose on me a religious and political test for serving in my office, for conducting my job,” Nashville’s News Channel 5 reports. Northcott says his critics don’t “like” his “theological and political beliefs.”
The case involves student activist Justin Jones, who is charged with throwing a paper cup of iced tea or some other liquid into an elevator filled with lawmakers, during a protest. No one was hurt.
“This case is every bit about race and equality and marginalized populations,” Jones’ attorney, Nick Leonardo, told a judge last week. “And with those sorts of views, judge, it’s impossible for Mr. Jones to get a fair trial.”
The judge said she did not have the authority to remove Northcott.
D.A. Northcott has said God does not recognize the marriages of same-sex couples, so he believes domestic violence laws and protections do not apply to them. He also says that Muslims do not worship the “one true God” so they do not have religious rights. He has the ability to determine what charges to prosecute, which means his remarks might be used to reveal discriminatory behavior.
Jones appears to be a strong public speaker with a following. On Thursday he told supporters Northcott had offered him a deal to drop the charges against him if he agreed to not protest at the state house again. He says he refused.
Watch Jones’ speech:
This just happened! pic.twitter.com/EocdU4UN3n
— Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) July 25, 2019
Breaking Banner
‘More and more delusional’: Trump trashed after telling 9/11 first responders that he too went to Ground Zero
President Donald Trump on Monday got called out for making a "delusional" statement to a group of first responders during a signing ceremony to commemorate legislation that will permanently authorize the September 11th victim compensation fund.
During the ceremony, Trump claimed that he was at the site of the World Trade Center after the 9/11 attacks nearly 18 years ago assisting the police and fire fighters who were helping to rescue people.
"Many of those affected were fire fighters, police officers, and other first responders," the president said. "And I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder, but I was down there, I spent a lot of time down there with you."
Breaking Banner
Kentucky GOP lawmaker rebukes unpopular Trump-loving governor — by endorsing his Democratic opponent
On Monday, in a stunning turn of events, Kentucky state Sen. Dan Seum, a Republican and a former chairman of the Senate GOP caucus, endorsed Andy Beshear, the Democratic state attorney general, in his campaign for governor against incumbent Republican Matt Bevin.
"Today I'm here to endorse Andy Beshear for governor," said Seum, who represents a suburban Louisville district, in a campaign video. "This is not about partisan politics, this is about who's going to lead this state in the next four years."
"Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue, and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family," added Seum.
Breaking Banner
Trump busted for kissing up to Al Sharpton in hopes of landing Mike Tyson fight at his casino
A New York Times reporter busted President Donald Trump for sucking up to the Rev. Al Sharpton in hopes of persuading black boxers to fight at his casino.
The president hurled racist abuse Monday morning at Sharpton, the civil rights activist and MSNBC broadcaster, as he continued his attacks on public figures who are black, Latino and Muslim.
Sharpton called in to MSNBC's "Morning Joe," where he revealed that Trump had begged him to meet with him at Mar-A-Lago shortly after the November 2016 election, and Times reporter Glenn Thrush dug up an old interview with the activist from that same year.