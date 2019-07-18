Anti-LGBTQ hate group is fighting to force Boston to give special right to fly Christian flag at city hall
An anti-gay hate group is suing the City of Boston on behalf of its client to force the “City on a Hill” to allow the Christian flag to be flown at City Hall.
Liberty Counsel, which appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-gay hate groups, is accusing the City of Boston of religious discrimination. Boston says it cannot fly non-secular flags.
Hal Shurtleff, the director and co-founder of Camp Constitution, the organization that wants to fly the Christian flag, claims the city’s refusal is unconstitutional.
“There’s no question that it is an unconstitutional act and originally said it was a violation of the First Amendment, which I find ironic,” Shurtleff, who wants to see the flag fly for one hour in September, told Fox News. “I’m optimistic the lawsuit will go our way.”
Shurtleff, according to Fox News, says if they had just told the City the flag wasn’t a Christian flag but the flag for his organization he could have gotten way with it.
Camp Constitution, which appears to be an actual camp, claims its mission is to “enhance understanding of our Judeo-Christian moral heritage,” and “the genius of our United States Constitution.”
But it also says its mission is to “expose some of the abuses and perversions that have brought our nation and economy so far down.”
Just in case there’s any confusion about Shurtleff’s mission, he posts tweets like this:
Countering the Cultural Marxists and Drag Queen Hour with Camp Constitution Reading Hour – https://t.co/i8tMv4VqJV pic.twitter.com/6zrK2Igy1n
— Hal Shurtleff (@Freedominboston) June 24, 2019
And despite Shurtleff’s claim to revere the Constitution, this tweet, with an image from a far right wing website, shows the Christian flag flying over the American flag – something that is considered highly disrespectful to America.
Judge refuses Boston's request to toss flagpole fight – WND https://t.co/QOCbV9F45c via @worldnetdaily Camp Constitution in the news again.
— Hal Shurtleff (@Freedominboston) May 12, 2019
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
WATCH: Ilhan Omar receives thunderous applause and cheering in Minnesota after Trump’s racist attacks
Breaking Banner
Trump’s Pentagon spokeswoman forced staff to run errands — and even help her adopt a foster child: report
On Thursday, the Department of Defense Inspector General released a scathing report on ex-Pentagon spokesperson Dana White, the result of an investigation that began last year following ethics complaints from her staff.
The IG concluded that White used federal staffers to help her run personal errands both during and outside of work hours. Officials were forced to book her personal travel, deliver lunch and snacks to her office, act as her chauffeur, handle her dry cleaning, and book a makeup artist to come to her house.
Trump campaign refuses to disavow his tweet telling women to ‘go back to your home country’
During the opening of "Meet the Press Daily," Trump campaign strategist Marc Lotter struggled trying to explain away why the president lied about trying to shut down the "send her back chant."
"Simple question," prefaced host Peter Alexander. "Why did the president lie saying that he tried to stop that chant?"
"Well, I think what he's showing is that -- as he was able to take that in -- he, he said that he did not agree with that," Lotter dodged the question. "But I think what we've got to make sure that we are talking about is that some of the statements that have been made by the Squad."