Anti-LGBTQ Tennessee Republican resigns after he’s busted for trolling for young men on Grindr

Published

2 hours ago

on

Tennessee state Rep. Bill Sanderson was “openly soliciting sex” and sending “sexually explicit messages and pictures to men almost 40 years his junior,” according to a state political blog.

“The Dog and Pony Show,” a local political site by Cari Wade Gervin, claimed to have caught the Republican on the gay dating and hookup app Grindr, LGBTQ Nation found.

The site noted that Grindr accounts are very easily faked, but Gervin investigated the account and compared the phone number to Sanderson’s; they match.

“The Grindr and text messages I have seen do appear to be authentic,” wrote Gervin. “They use Sanderson’s real cell phone number. Sources confirm having been told about the messages at the time by their friends who received them. And one man I interviewed said he met Sanderson at his farm in Kenton.”

Sanderson listed a fake name, “Brian,” and describes himself as being “in an open relationship.” He’s sent photos of his nude torso and genitals, asking men to call him. The phone number he gave went to his winery, the White Squirrel Winery.

“I’ve seen a lot and done a lot, but I really haven’t had a connection with a guy, and I have a burning desire to have that relationship. I like down, and dirty guy to guy play too! So, I guess you might say, nothing will be held back …” his profile reads.

Sanderson swore that the photos were faked, made using those from his Facebook.

The Republican resigned Wednesday, saying that he wanted to focus more on his winery. He also indicated the resignation was partly due to being “outed” for his same-sex encounters.

This isn’t the first time, however. In Jan. 2014, a gossip blog posted alleged messages Sanderson sent to a young Vanderbilt student where he called himself a “state rep” for Obion, Lake and Dryer Counties, which is his district.

“[Sanderson] says he was not in an open relationship and told me that if I published this story, it would ruin his marriage. He denied being either bisexual or gay or having ever sexually touched a man,” Gervin also wrote.

She noted that she’s spoken with an unnamed University of Tennessee Martin student who “connected with Sanderson on Grindr several years ago when he was 19.” The student described a date at the winery where Sanderson gave him a tour, tasting, and take-home wine, despite not being of legal age. That’s when things got sexual.

Sanderson began massaging his shoulders and “otherwise hit on him in a manner that made him feel uncomfortable,” the report revealed. “He was pressured by the legislator to make up a story on the fly about why he was on the property.”

Sanderson has voted against LGBTQ policies at the state level during his term in the statehouse. The state passed a bill preventing cities from adopting anti-LGBTQ discrimination ordinances. He also denounced the Supreme Court after they ruled that same-sex marriage bans were unconstitutional.

You can read the full story here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Unhinged Trump fans threaten to torch New York paper store over satirical greeting cards

Published

36 mins ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

Fans of President Donald Trump are going after a New York paper shop that is offering anti-Trump satirical greeting cards.

The Ithaca Voice, reported that the Mockingbird Paperie is facing harassment and threats after they posted a photo of their anti-Trump card section of their store.

A resident in the community doxxed the store, which is when a person posts the personal information of someone to encourage people to attack or harm the person. In this case, a pro-Trump fan page posted the store's address, phone number, and Facebook page.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Voters hate Mitch McConnell way more than Trump — handing Democrats a new weapon in the 2020 election

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

According to a Fox News poll on the favorability ratings of high profile U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump still sits below 50 percent approval but his poor showing with voters would be greeted with open arms by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who trailed everyone badly in the poll.

According to Steve Benen at MSNBC, big names in the polls showed Donald Trump at 45 percent favorable, 51 percent unfavorable, while House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca) is also deeply in the hole, at 39 percent favorable and 50 percent unfavorable.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Reporter behind Epstein exposé reveals harassment by Alan Dershowitz — and now ‘weird’ computer attacks

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 25, 2019

By

In an interview with InStyle, Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown confessed that since her series of reports on Jeffrey Epstein broke -- that led to the multi-millionaire being arrested in New York on child trafficking charge -- she has been the recipient of "weird" computer and phone activity that she finds unsettling.

She also revealed that Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz has tried to discredit her reporting with her peers.

Asked by InStyle's Sarah Cristobal about pursuing Epstein, (" Jeffrey Epstein has quite the reputation for intimidation. Julie, did you ever experience that?") Davis said that so far nothing has happened that she is overly concerned about.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

