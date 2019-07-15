As #RacistPresident trends Americans demand Republicans speak out as they stay silent – en masse – on Trump’s nativism
Americans are furious after now two days of President Donald Trump’s racist and nativist tweets attacking four progressive Democratic U.S Congresswoman who are also women of color. Trump told them to “go back” to the countries they came from (three of the four were born in the U.S. and all are citizens) then doubled down by accusing them of “racist hatred.”
#RacistPresident is now one of the top five trending topics on Twitter.
Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump is a #RacistPresident pic.twitter.com/OZ4s9jxgNZ
Many are speaking out, but the silence from Republicans in Congress is deafening.
There are 197 Republicans in the House and 53 Republicans in the Senate. That’s 250 Republican lawmakers, all of whom represent people of color, women, and people whose families were born outside the U.S.
Out of the 250 Republicans, so far only one has made any attempt to criticize the President, and even then the one who did also said he supported the President’s policies.
Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, whose own actions in the past have drawn the ire of many, tweeted that Trump “was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S.”
But he quickly made clear he still supports President Trump:
POTUS was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S. But I just as strongly believe non-citizens who abuse our immigration laws should be sent home immediately, & Reps who refuse to defend America should be sent home 11/2020.ADVERTISEMENT
— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 15, 2019
Here’s what many are saying in response to GOP silence:
Sirius XM host and veteran journalist:
There are many Republicans who are up for 2020, worried about keeping their seats, who held on by only a few votes.
They must be targeted right now on Trump’s racist comments. They are enabling a racist and must be taken down.ADVERTISEMENT
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) July 15, 2019
White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post:
During the 2016 campaign, whenever Trump made racist or xenophobic comments there was a small but reliable chorus of Republican office holders who spoke out. Today, there’s silence, nine hours later.
— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 14, 2019
Co-Executive Director, Indivisible:
No Republican elected official should be able to appear in public today without being asked about Trump’s racist, vicious comments. Period.
— Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) July 15, 2019ADVERTISEMENT
CNN host:
Where is Republican leadership denouncing Trump’s racist garbage? @GOPLeader @senatemajldr @VP Also, where are Republican lawmakers??? 🦗🦗🦗ADVERTISEMENT
— S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 15, 2019
“God”:
TO RECAP:
1. The U.S. president made an extremely racist attack on 4 congresswomen yesterday.
2. News outlets are afraid to use the word ‘racist’ to describe these vile racist attacks
3. Not one single Republican has condemned these racist statements
4. Concentration camps
— God (@thegoodgodabove) July 15, 2019
Columnist, The Intercept:
Dear fellow journalists: Don’t be distracted. Don’t be gaslit. Don’t get worn down. The president is a racist. His Republican Party is ok with, and enabling, and even encouraging, that racism. That’s *the* story. Don’t lose sight of it or be afraid to call it out. Don’t move on!
— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 15, 2019
Law Professor:
And for a whole list of all the House Republicans who condone their leader’s racist attacks on Democratic Congresswomen, click here https://t.co/a6sBO6fGZn
4/4
— Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) July 15, 2019
