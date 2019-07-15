Quantcast
As #RacistPresident trends Americans demand Republicans speak out as they stay silent – en masse – on Trump’s nativism

Published

24 mins ago

on

Americans are furious after now two days of President Donald Trump’s racist and nativist tweets attacking four progressive Democratic U.S Congresswoman who are also women of color. Trump told them to “go back” to the countries they came from (three of the four were born in the U.S. and all are citizens) then doubled down by accusing them of “racist hatred.”

#RacistPresident is now one of the top five trending topics on Twitter.

Many are speaking out, but the silence from Republicans in Congress is deafening.

There are 197 Republicans in the House and 53 Republicans in the Senate. That’s 250 Republican lawmakers, all of whom represent people of color, women, and people whose families were born outside the U.S.

Out of the 250 Republicans, so far only one has made any attempt to criticize the President, and even then the one who did also said he supported the President’s policies.

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy, whose own actions in the past have drawn the ire of many, tweeted that Trump “was wrong to say any American citizen, whether in Congress or not, has any ‘home’ besides the U.S.”

But he quickly made clear he still supports President Trump:

Here’s what many are saying in response to GOP silence:

Sirius XM host and veteran journalist:

White House Bureau Chief at The Washington Post:

Co-Executive Director, Indivisible:

CNN host:

“God”:

Columnist, The Intercept:

Law Professor:


Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
