Author Stephen King grieves over Trump’s deportation raids: ‘The armbands come next right?’

Published

1 min ago

on

Author Stephen King has been on a roll in his attacks against President Donald Trump.

Yesterday, the horror-story expert alleged there’s no one in his books scarier than Trump and his presidency. But after the president unleashed a racist rant telling American Congresswomen of color to go back to their own countries. Three of the four were born in the United States.

“First, you stoke hatred and fear of minorities,” King began. “Then you round them up and put them in camps. Next, you send out raiding parties to get those who have been driven into hiding. The armbands come next right?”


