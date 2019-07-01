Authoritarian expert explains how Trump’s embrace of dictators will make the world more dangerous

During President Donald Trump’s visit to the G20 summit in Osaka, he doubled down on his love for hanging out with brutal authoritarian leaders, joking about election interference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, singing the praises of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and traveling to the Korean Demilitarized Zone for a photo-op with Kim Jong-un.

As political scientist Brian Klaas explained on Twitter, this sort of ingratiating chumminess with dictators is not just embarrassing for the United States — it is potentially dangerous. And that danger goes far beyond the immediate and obvious effect of boosting the clout and legitimacy of these specific autocrats.

1. I study authoritarianism—and also how it functions in places that aren’t always in headlines. What many don’t realize is that Trump’s embrace of dictators will likely have a cascading effect. Other autocrats will think: well, if Putin or Kim can get away with it, why not me? — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 1, 2019

2. Most dictators and despots are driven by a desire to retain power. What can topple them? Well, opposition leaders, dissidents, journalists, and human rights campaigners who try to expose abuses and corruption can destabilize a regime. That’s why dictators kill or jail them. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 1, 2019

3. In other words, the rational behavior for a dictator or despot is often to silence critics, rule by fear, and generally be a monstrous tyrant. What has held many back is 1) International norms; and 2) The risk of consequences from foreign powers (almost always in the West). — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 1, 2019

4. When Trump acts like Putin and Kim and MBS are his best friends, it doesn’t just legitimize those regimes. It also signals to other authoritarians that there will be no consequences. That international norms no longer matter. You can murder journalists. Trump will do nothing. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 1, 2019

5. Yes, previous presidents have had relationships with awful regimes in the past. But they didn’t simply uncritically fawn over people like Kim Jong-un. They didn’t give them propaganda victories for nothing. They didn’t treat them better than America’s democratic allies. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) July 1, 2019

