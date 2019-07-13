Quantcast
Barr must recuse himself from Epstein investigation due to his father’s relationship with the accused sexual predator: Ex-prosecutor

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Mimi Rocah called for Attorney General William Barr to recuse himself from the Jeffrey Epstein case, citing his father’s association with the high-powered wealth manager:

Rocah is referring to an analysis by The New York Times of Epstein’s days teaching a Dalton, a Manhattan prep school — even at the time, he was known for joining in with students at parties with alcohol, wandering around the halls with a fur coat, gold chains, and an exposed chest, and his unsettling interactions with young girls. The school’s headmaster at the time was Donald Barr, the father of the attorney general, who reportedly “didn’t care about credentials as long as you were interesting and knew your stuff.”

Epstein is currently facing life imprisonment for alleged sex trafficking of teenage girls. A safe at his Manhattan mansion reportedly contains hundreds of pornographic photos of girls, some of whom may be his victims.


