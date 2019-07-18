Bernie Sanders’ staff demand to be paid the $15-an-hour minimum wage he advocates: report

Campaign workers working for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are demanding an increase in pay consistent with the senator’s campaign rhetoric, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

“Unionized campaign organizers working for Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential effort are battling with its management, arguing that the compensation and treatment they are receiving does not meet the standards Sanders espouses in his rhetoric, according to internal communications,” the newspaper reported.

“Campaign field hires have demanded an annual salary they say would be equivalent to a $15-an-hour wage, which Sanders for years has said should be the federal minimum,” the paper reported. “The organizers and other employees supporting them have invoked the senator’s words and principles in making their case to campaign manager Faiz Shakir, the documents reviewed by The Washington Post show.”

“Details about the negotiations between Shakir and the union representing Sanders’s campaign workers have not been publicly reported until now. A review of emails, instant messages and other documents obtained by The Post show that the conflict dates back to at least May and remains unresolved. The documents were provided to The Post on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the private talks,” the paper explained.

