Bragging that ‘discrimination is no longer tolerated in Texas’ Gov. signs bill allowing anti-LGBT discrimination​​​​​​​

Surrounded by still-wrapped Chick-fil-A sandwiches, soda cups, supporters, and a small cow with the words “eat mor chikin” on its side, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott Thursday evening told reporters that “discrimination Is no longer tolerated in Texas.”

He then signed a bill that not only allows but enables anti-LGBT discrimination.

“No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners gave to a church, the Salvation Army, or to any other religious organization,” Gov. Abbott, apparently under the impression he represents businesses and not people, preached.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas. And, had a great lunch. No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization. Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

“No business should lose a government contract because of their religious beliefs,” he continued. “The Save Chick-fil-A legislation that I’m about to sign is a victory for religious freedom in Texas.”

Governor Abbott, who himself has spouted anti-gay hate, isn’t being fully truthful to his constituents.

Marriage was defined by God. No man can redefine it. We will defend our religious liberties. #tcot — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 26, 2015

Chick-fil-A’s owners didn’t just give to a church, the Salvation Army, or to a religious organization, they have donated millions of dollars to actively anti-LGBT organizations and donated to at least one anti-gay hate group.

The save Chick-fil-A bill was a rapid response to a move made by the San Antonio city council to ban Chick-fil-A from its public airport’s food court.

By funding groups that work to oppose and oppress LGBT people and same-sex marriage Chick-fil-A is harming people in America. It is contributing to a world view that demonizes loving relationships. And in a time in which hate crimes are on the rise Chick-fil-A is helping to fund the seeds of hate.