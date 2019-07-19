Bragging that ‘discrimination is no longer tolerated in Texas’ Gov. signs bill allowing anti-LGBT discrimination
Surrounded by still-wrapped Chick-fil-A sandwiches, soda cups, supporters, and a small cow with the words “eat mor chikin” on its side, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott Thursday evening told reporters that “discrimination Is no longer tolerated in Texas.”
He then signed a bill that not only allows but enables anti-LGBT discrimination.
“No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners gave to a church, the Salvation Army, or to any other religious organization,” Gov. Abbott, apparently under the impression he represents businesses and not people, preached.
Today I signed the @ChickfilA law in Texas.
And, had a great lunch.
No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.
Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019
“No business should lose a government contract because of their religious beliefs,” he continued. “The Save Chick-fil-A legislation that I’m about to sign is a victory for religious freedom in Texas.”
Governor Abbott, who himself has spouted anti-gay hate, isn’t being fully truthful to his constituents.
Marriage was defined by God. No man can redefine it. We will defend our religious liberties. #tcot
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 26, 2015
Chick-fil-A’s owners didn’t just give to a church, the Salvation Army, or to a religious organization, they have donated millions of dollars to actively anti-LGBT organizations and donated to at least one anti-gay hate group.
The save Chick-fil-A bill was a rapid response to a move made by the San Antonio city council to ban Chick-fil-A from its public airport’s food court.
By funding groups that work to oppose and oppress LGBT people and same-sex marriage Chick-fil-A is harming people in America. It is contributing to a world view that demonizes loving relationships. And in a time in which hate crimes are on the rise Chick-fil-A is helping to fund the seeds of hate.
Send confidential news tips to [email protected].
Bragging that ‘discrimination is no longer tolerated in Texas’ Gov. signs bill allowing anti-LGBT discrimination???????
Surrounded by still-wrapped Chick-fil-A sandwiches, soda cups, supporters, and a small cow with the words "eat mor chikin" on its side, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott Thursday evening told reporters that "discrimination Is no longer tolerated in Texas."
He then signed a bill that not only allows but enables anti-LGBT discrimination.
Breaking Banner
White woman threatens to call cops on black man after he splashes her car with water during rainstorm
In yet another story of a white woman having a meltdown because a black person was doing, well, basically nothing, BET reports that a black man driving down a flooded street during a rainstorm was threatened by a white woman saying she would report him to the police for splashing her car.
Or, as the poster of the viral video, @sewellwells wrote on Instagram: "So this LADY bout to call the COPS on me cause my Car wet her Car."
‘Thrones’ no-shows, puppets galore: Comic-Con takeaways
Tom Cruise and Arnold Schwarzenegger may have stolen the show on day one, but there is plenty more to San Diego Comic-Con than Hollywood A-list glamor.
As thousands of fans swarm the city's baking streets for day two of the world's biggest pop culture convention, here is the news you need to know from Thursday.
- When fans get mad -
Friday's "Game of Thrones" cast reunion was already an intriguing prospect, with nothing new for HBO to promote in the magical realm of Westeros beyond unconfirmed and presumably distant prequels.
The outraged fan reaction to the fantasy epic's clumsy final season always made this intended celebration seem more likely to be a lightning rod for devotees' anger.