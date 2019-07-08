British ambassador was just doing his job when he reported chaos in the White House: CNN analyst
There is no denying that the leaked anti-Trump cables from British Ambassador to the United States Sir Kim Darroch, which resulted in Trump declaring America will ‘no longer do business’ with the ambassador and that nobody likes him, were embarrassing for both countries.
And yet, noted CNN political director David Chalian on “The Situation Room” Monday, at the end of the day, Darroch was only doing his job in reporting how disorganized the president’s administration was.
“I don’t think that is true, that he’s not well-liked or respected,” said Chalian. “First of all, there is nothing in the cable that anybody following the Trump Administration would be like, ‘Oh my God, where did the British ambassador come up with this notion that there is chaos or things aren’t going well?'”
“It would be professional malpractice for the ambassador not to send impressions back home,” said Chalian. “That is a key role that he has to fill.”
Watch below:
