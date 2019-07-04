Quantcast
Connect with us

Bundy-backing ex-lawmaker tapped as backup mayor in Las Vegas

Published

2 hours ago

on

A city councilwoman who has threatened rivals and law enforcement was tapped as Las Vegas mayor pro tem.

Michele Fiore, a former Nevada state assemblywoman with ties to anti-government extremists, was unanimously approved by the City Council to take over for Lois Tarkanian, who gave up the pro tem seat last month, reported KTNV-TV.

The 49-year-old Fiore is best known for her outspoken love of guns and for her association with the Bundy family, who have engaged in a standoff with federal agents and took over an Oregon wildlife preserve to protest government regulations.

Fiore also has made national news for threatening a Republican primary rival and justifying the use of guns against law enforcement.

She lost the 2016 GOP congressional primary, after serving two terms in the state assembly, and was elected to Las Vegas City Council in 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mayor pro tem serves essentially as the backup to Mayor Carolyn Goodman, who is serving her third and final term, and steps in cases of death, physical incapacity, impeachment or resignation.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Failure to impeach Trump for defying the Supreme Court means the Constitution is ‘irrelevant’: ex-prosecutor

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Thursday, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner warned that if President Donald Trump makes good on the threat to issue an executive order re-implementing the citizenship question on the 2020 Census, it would be "the very definition of a constitutional crisis," and that Congress failing to impeach him in such an event would render the Constitution "irrelevant."

If Trump follows through, it will be the very definition of a constitutional crisis. If that doesn’t move the needle in favor of impeachment, we will begin sliding toward the end of our republic, as the Constitution will be rendered irrelevant. https://t.co/0q1SoDDT1P

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

CNN’s Jim Acosta exposes the extreme lengths Trump officials are using to keep the public away from his private Mall party

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

On Thursday, CNN chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted images of the barricade set up by the Secret Service to protect the private section of President Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebration:

It appears most of the folks down on the National Mall won’t be able to get very close to the tanks and military vehicles down by the Lincoln Memorial. That area is behind a lot of fencing and security (accessible to VIP’s and other ticketed guests). pic.twitter.com/2iWoyxqnip

— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 4, 2019

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Military veterans call for Trump impeachment in epic Fourth of July video: ‘I feel deeply betrayed’

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 4, 2019

By

Democratic members of Congress such as Rep. Maxine Waters and Rep. Rashida Tlaib aren’t the only ones calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. A group of U.S. military veterans is asking for the president to be impeached in a video released on the Fourth of July 2019.

The group is Common Defense, which was founded by U.S. Army veteran José Vasquez in 2016 to voice his opposition to Trump. For the anti-Trump video, Common Defense joined forces with another group, Need to Impeach.

“I served almost 15 years in the Army, and I feel deeply betrayed,” Vasquez declares in the video. “Our democracy is under attack, and we want to make sure that we protect it.”

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

LEARN MORE
close-image