Buttigieg significantly beats Sanders in Q2 fundraising

‘Largest Haul of Any 2020 Democratic Candidate to Date’
Pete Buttigieg announced a stunning $24.8 million second-quarter fundraising haul. Senator Bernie Sanders just released his numbers, and they are significantly less than the South Bend mayor’s.
CBS News, before Sanders’ fundraising numbers were released, reported Buttigieg’s $24.8 million came “from 294,000 donors in the quarter that ended Sunday, the largest haul of any 2020 Democratic candidate to date. The average contribution was $47.42 and the campaign currently has $22.5 million cash on hand.”
The Sanders campaign took a swing at Buttigieg, saying, “Bernie Sanders does not go into closed-door high-dollar fundraisers and solicit money from corporate executives at their homes.”
Sanders reveals his average donation is far less than in the 2016 race, just $18.
And while fundraising is only one of many factors that ultimately determine a candidate’s strength, polls are an other.
“Mr. Buttigieg’s effectiveness on the debate stage helped improve his likability score by 10 points in a Morning Consult poll,” The Washington Times, referring to last week’s two Democratic debates, reports. “In early voting states where Mr. Buttigieg has already made a good impression, the debate confirmed that he is more than a long-shot candidate.”
'Largest Haul of Any 2020 Democratic Candidate to Date'

Pete Buttigieg announced a stunning $24.8 million second-quarter fundraising haul. Senator Bernie Sanders just released his numbers, and they are significantly less than the South Bend mayor's.

Bernie Sanders took in $18 million through the end of June, according to Politico. He also "transferred $6 million from previous campaign accounts," which accounts for Sanders' press release spin titled, "Bernie 2020 Reports $24 Million in Q2."
Hickenlooper campaign rocked by staff ‘exodus’ as presidential bid fails to gain traction: report
The presidential campaign of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper lost his campaign manager, finance director and communications director, Politico reported Monday.
Former campaign manager Brad Komar, finance director Dan Sorenson, and spokesperson Lauren Hitt are all out.
"With two dozen candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president, Hickenlooper has struggled to break out from the bottom of the pack. The latest CNN poll released Monday shows Hickenlooper with just 1 percent support," Politico reported.
‘Brilliant’ ‘Compelling’ ‘Warrior’: New post-debate polls say Democrats thrilled with Warren and Harris
A new set of HuffPost/YouGov polls find Democratic voters were thrilled with Senators Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris. Democratic voters and those who lean left were asked about last week's debates, and those two candidates were seen as "outperforming in their respective appearances, eroding former Vice President Joe Biden’s perceived edge as the most electable," HuffPost just reported.
For each debate night, 59% of those polled said Sen. Warren and Sen. Harris each did the best. Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro on the first night and former Vice President Joe Biden on the second night both came in second with just 16%.