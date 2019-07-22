Campaigning from the Oval Office: Trump brags about ‘What I’ve done for the African-American’
“We have fantastic relationships with the African-American community, certainly you’re going to see that in 2020,” Trump, in permanent campaign mode, says.
President Donald Trump on Monday was actively campaigning while sitting in the Oval Office during a visit with a foreign head of government. While not illegal, campaigning from within the White House is considered inappropriate, and previous presidents, like George W. Bush, have been pilloried for doing so.
During a lengthy (more than 40 minutes) and wide-ranging televised presser with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, President Trump casually began talking about the 2020 campaign, and bragging about all he’s “done for the African-American.”
After attacking the four Democratic congresswomen who are also women of color he’s targeted for over a week now, Trump insisted “there’s no racial tension.”
“Look, I had my best numbers recently and it’s because of the economy and what I’ve done for the African-American. The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country. We’re creating numbers. Look at the poverty numbers. Look at the unemployment numbers – the best they’ve ever had,” Trump said. “We have fantastic relationships with the African-American community, certainly you’re going to see that in 2020,” the President said from the Oval Office, in active campaign mode.
The President’s phrasing was reminiscent of him bragging about “my African American,” when pointing out a Black supporter at a 2016 campaign rally.
Trump’s relationship with the African American community is far different than the one he portrays. He currently is enmeshed in a battle of his own making, after his racist attacks on four progressive Democrats.
A Pew Research study in April found 56% think President Trump “has made race relations worse,” and “two-thirds say it’s become more common for people to express racist views since Trump became president.
TRUMP: “There’s no racial tension. Look, I had my best numbers recently & it’s because of the economy & what I’ve done for the African-American. The African-Americans are doing better than they ever have in our country. We’re creating numbers.” pic.twitter.com/k47G7seQvP
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 22, 2019
Illinois GOP embarrasses itself with meme calling four Democratic congresswomen ‘The Jihad Squad’
Top leaders of the Illinois Republican Party sought to reverse damage on Sunday after posting a movie-style poster on Facebook that depicted four progressive congresswomen who have been repeatedly attacked by President Donald Trump in recent days as "The Jihad Squad."
This article was originally published at Salon
The poster, whose image was reportedly uploaded to the Facebook account of the Republican County Chairmen's Association of Illinois on Friday night, displayed images of the four newly elected congresswomen of color — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts — who are often nicknamed "The Squad." It showed the lawmakers in film-style action poses with a smiling Pressley aiming a gun and Ocasio-Cortez donning a red evening dress that was on fire. Omar is seen pursing her lips and Tlaib is screaming.
Democrats, White House near deal to raise debt ceiling
US Democrats have nearly reached a deal with the Trump administration to raise the debt ceiling, allowing the government to borrow more money and avoid a disastrous default, sources close to the negotiations said Monday.
The "near-final agreement" would suspend the debt limit until the end of July 2021, and increase government spending by raising budget caps on defense and domestic outlays, one source said.
Republicans and Democrats have been hammering out the broad constructs of a deal for weeks as they faced calls to approve the agreement in the House by Friday, when the chamber begins a six-week recess.
Ivanka Trump visits defense contractor Lockheed Martin to promote apprenticeships
President Donald Trump's eldest daughter visited defense contractor Lockheed Martin to discuss apprenticeships for minorities.
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump visited the company's Denver-area facility Monday to discuss its apprenticeship programs and efforts to promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) degrees, reported UPI.
The president's daughter and Lockheed CEO Marilyn Hewson heard from several women who benefitted from Lockheed programs, and Trump pointed out that women who earn STEM degrees were more likely to remain in that industry if they receive on-the-job training during school.