’Can you pepper spray a tweet?’: Internet destroys Alan Dershowitz’s argument against statutory rape laws

Controversial lawyer Alan Dershowitz was blasted online on Monday after he doubled down on his belief that statutory rape is not necessarily rape.

Dershowitz, who is friends with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, has been sued by one of the alleged victims in the sex trafficking case.

Despite his predicament, Dershowitz continued to criticize statutory rape laws, which say there is an age below which a teenager lacks the judgment to consent to sexual intercourse.

The internet blasted Dershowitz for his argument, here is some of what people were saying.

when your tweets are a confession… https://t.co/zMJRooVKZG — Red™️ is taking a break (@Redpainter1) July 29, 2019

Can you pepperspray a tweet? https://t.co/eCEfNWRKkP — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 29, 2019

Imagine being Epstein's lawyer and saying this. https://t.co/eONcfShF28 — Aidan Smith♨️ (@AidanSmith2019) July 29, 2019

Surely there is a more effective way to persuade us that he did not have sex with underage girls than publicly defending the rights of underage girls to have sex https://t.co/BgxYaDy4K9 — Jacob Buchdahl (@JBuchdahl) July 29, 2019

"the age of consent should be lowered. It certainly should not be as high as 17 or 16. Reasonable people can disagree over whether it should be as low as 14. 15 would seem like an appropriate compromise."

— Alan Dershowitz, Jeffrey Epstein's pal. Keep your kids away, folks.🤮 https://t.co/WRNTqTsz85 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 29, 2019

Dersh's desperately twisted "man rapes under-age girl making her pregnant but her right to get an abortion means he is innocent of rape" defense. https://t.co/HijWsNIDLe — Jo Lown 🎨🌴🌊🇺🇸 (@JLownLaw) July 29, 2019

Dersh is on Twitter advocating for child rape, so it must be a typical Monday for the Republican party. https://t.co/EhKMBjNbMZ — Gaston (@AstrosAnxiety) July 29, 2019

Never go full Dersh. https://t.co/UmyeFISV34 — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 29, 2019

Accused child rapist Alan Dershowitz tries to argue that we should lower the age of consent, so it would no longer be illegal for him to rape kids. https://t.co/me593DzyEm — Anastasia Fennec (@AnastasiaFennec) July 29, 2019

He is literally trying to convince people that he is not a pedophile & that 16 yr olds who are sex trafficked are actually prostitutes having consensual sex because 16 yr olds can legally get abortions. Fuck him and every single one of his pedophile friends. https://t.co/ZqIOFT2QYJ — GirlPowerDon'tQuit (@growing0up0girl) July 29, 2019

2019: Digging yourself a deeper hole as performance art https://t.co/QQJqX3DgWl — Heather Havrilesky (@hhavrilesky) July 29, 2019

holy s*** dude just how bad is the tape https://t.co/qxUybmZQH6 — Zeddy (@Zeddary) July 29, 2019

"Look what is the point of letting teens have abortions if I'm not the one who gets to have sex with those teens. Otherwise what do I get out of this??" https://t.co/OlqreW88jl — anne victoria clark (@annevclark) July 29, 2019

dude read the room https://t.co/DOECj1X8qU — your pal andy (@andylevy) July 29, 2019

Me, reading this: 😂😬😂😬😂😬😂😬😂😬😂😬 but I think in the end I came down more on the side of 😬 https://t.co/cVLUY7A2EJ — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) July 29, 2019

Hey @AlanDersh – it's not about the child's constitutional rights it's about the illegality of child sexual abuse. #believesurvivors #EpsteinScandal https://t.co/UUPACrNC33 — Shanlon Wu (@shanlonwu) July 29, 2019

alan knows he's about to get got, and you do love to see it https://t.co/Vqkmsumra3 — strategy consultant (@neoliberal_dad) July 29, 2019

tfw you're Alan Dershowitz and things are going totally fine and normal https://t.co/xr6sukseFm — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 29, 2019

"I also enjoy sex with 16 year old girls" https://t.co/JhlqxjkGJa — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) July 29, 2019

this is a pretty round about way of telling the world that you—a grown ass man—want to have sex with 16 year olds. Yikes. https://t.co/14wAxrTtth — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) July 29, 2019

Alan Dershowitz writes his "If I did it" https://t.co/nn31JNaHWk — FFXIV: SQUADMEMBERS (@FlowersxSilence) July 29, 2019

a strong conviction about age of consent is always the tell. https://t.co/JDe1yyvGIU — dr. talia jane (@itsa_talia) July 29, 2019

Is one of the conditions of Dersh's blackmail that he must keep tweeting https://t.co/hf8UphHslg — Tom Joad The Wet Sprocket (@Adequate_Scott) July 29, 2019

Dude. We get it. You like fucking children. https://t.co/FVqymVkwb2 — Thoughts on the Dead (@ThoughtsOnGD) July 29, 2019

What connects Epstein and Dershowitz, other than raping underage girls and Trump? Harvard. https://t.co/O8Vcy1YQT0 pic.twitter.com/pYHtkpRV0u — G G Griffith (@ElectricChimp) July 29, 2019

