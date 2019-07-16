Cardi B praises presidential candidate Bernie Sanders

Rapper Cardi B voiced support Tuesday for US Senator Bernie Sanders, a progressive mounting a campaign for the Democratic nomination, saying voters “let him down” in his 2016 bid against Hillary Clinton.

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” the outspoken critic of President Donald Trump tweeted to her more than six million followers.

“This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time,” the Bronx artist wrote of Sanders, an independent senator from the state of Vermont. “Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”

“Thank you @iamcardib !” tweeted Sanders in response. “Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up.”

The rapper born Belcalis Almanzar has a history of backing Sanders, famously encouraging her fans in an expletive-laden clip to “vote for Daddy Bernie” in 2016, warning that foreign women “gonna get deported if Trump is president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In April the Grammy-winning 26-year-old told Variety that “Imma always be with Bernie,” when asked about the 2020 vote.

“Bernie don’t say things to be cool. Like, there’s pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time.”

In 2018 the 77-year-old senator gave Cardi B a shout-out after she expressed admiration for the New Deal policies of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in an interview with GQ.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year the rapper unleashed a profanity-laced rant blasting Trump and the lengthy US government shutdown, slamming the president’s callback of furloughed federal employees to complete vital government tasks without pay.