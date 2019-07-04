CNN’s Jim Acosta exposes the extreme lengths Trump officials are using to keep the public away from his private Mall party

On Thursday, CNN chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted images of the barricade set up by the Secret Service to protect the private section of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration:

It appears most of the folks down on the National Mall won’t be able to get very close to the tanks and military vehicles down by the Lincoln Memorial. That area is behind a lot of fencing and security (accessible to VIP’s and other ticketed guests). pic.twitter.com/2iWoyxqnip — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 4, 2019

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer also provided images of the fenced-off area, which stretches from the Lincoln Memorial to halfway down the reflecting pool:

There are plenty of fences keeping non-ticket holders away from Trump’s speech and the Lincoln Memorial pic.twitter.com/Vzq15vLw5T — Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 4, 2019

The fenced area, with the best viewing for the festivities, is reserved for Trump’s friends and family, as well as ticketed “VIP” guests. The tickets are being distributed by the Republican National Committee — although the Washington Post reports that lack of enthusiasm and the threat of thunderstorms and flash flooding has left Trump’s allies scrambling to give away enough tickets to meet their attendance targets.