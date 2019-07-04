Quantcast
CNN’s Jim Acosta exposes the extreme lengths Trump officials are using to keep the public away from his private Mall party

Published

31 mins ago

on

On Thursday, CNN chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted images of the barricade set up by the Secret Service to protect the private section of President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July celebration:

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer also provided images of the fenced-off area, which stretches from the Lincoln Memorial to halfway down the reflecting pool:

The fenced area, with the best viewing for the festivities, is reserved for Trump’s friends and family, as well as ticketed “VIP” guests. The tickets are being distributed by the Republican National Committee — although the Washington Post reports that lack of enthusiasm and the threat of thunderstorms and flash flooding has left Trump’s allies scrambling to give away enough tickets to meet their attendance targets.

CNN's Jim Acosta exposes the extreme lengths Trump officials are using to keep the public away from his private Mall party

On Thursday, CNN chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta posted images of the barricade set up by the Secret Service to protect the private section of President Donald Trump's Fourth of July celebration:

